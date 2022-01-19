Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs

Giants General Manager Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Among the Finalists

The Giants search for their new general manager should be wrapping up in a matter of days.

The New York Giants whittled down their list of nine general manager candidates to at least three names who, entering the process, were thought to be favorites to get the position.

The Giants met with Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, believed to be the odds-on favorite to land the opening, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they met again with Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles. According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, on Thursday, they will meet with 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters.  

All the candidates were to meet with the team ownership committee of John and Chris Mara and Steve Tisch at the Giants East Rutherford, New Jersey facility.

Schoen, 42, has served as Bills general manager Brandon Beane's right-hand for five-plus seasons. He has a strong background in player personnel which he acquired during a lengthy stint with Miami, where he crossed paths with former Giants head coach Bill Parcells in Miami when Parcells hired Schoen as a national scout.

Poles, 36, is the youngest of the known finalists so far. He has been with the Chiefs since 2009 when he first broke in as a Player Personnel Assistant under Scott Pioli. He worked his way up the ladder to become the Collège Scouting Administrator, College Scouting Coordinator, the Director of College Scouting, and the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was promoted to his current role in 2021.

In his current role, Poles, who was an offensive tackle who had a short stint with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2008, oversees all aspects of the scouting of college football players across the country, assists in the pro process, and in preparing for Free Agency, in addition to helping with coordinating the NFL Draft.

More from Giants Country

Click on an image to jump to the story you wish to read.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
Play
News

Giants General Manager Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Among the Finalists

The Giants search for their new general manager should be wrapping up in a matter of days.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

Wanted: Offensive linemen. Starters, depth--it's all good, but offensive linemen are needed badly on this Giants team. Nick Falato has your first look at one of the interior prospects in this year's class.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Play
News

Giants Begin Second Round of GM Interviews Starting with Joe Schoen

A day after completing their preliminary meetings with general manager candidates, the New York Giants ownership brass is wasting little time in getting to Round 2.

23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.

New Giants General Manager Will Have a Lengthy To-Do List

There won't be much time for whoever is hired as the new Giants general manager to ease into the job. Here's a look at just a few of the most pressing things on the successful candidate's to-do list.

1 / 6

Peters, 42, is an 18-year NFL executive who spent four seasons as vice president of player personnel for the 49ers. He was promoted to his current post in February 2021.

Before joining the 49ers, Peters was with the Broncos for eight seasons, his roles including director of college scouting, assistant director of college scouting, national scout, and regional scout in 2009.

As a member of Denver's personnel department, Peters helped the team acquire 27 players through the draft and college free agency that contributed to the Super Bowl 50 championship roster.

Before joining Denver, Peters spent six years (2003-08) with the Patriots, two years as a scouting assistant, one year as a pro scout, and three seasons as an area scout.

Giants team co-owner John Mara promised a comprehensive search for the next general manager, who will lead the search for a new head coach to replace Joe Judge. 

The Giants GM search is now in its second week but is expected to wrap up by the end of the week so that the new general manager can get onboarded and right to work in arranging head coaching interviews, of which Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores could be among the candidates under consideration.

Join the Giants Country Community

August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
News

Giants General Manager Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Among the Finalists

1 minute ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

3 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Giants Begin Second Round of GM Interviews Starting with Joe Schoen

23 hours ago
Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.
Big Blue+

New Giants General Manager Will Have a Lengthy To-Do List

Jan 18, 2022
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins takes the field for warmups before the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan

Jan 18, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
News

New York Giants Conclude Initial Round of Interviews with General Manager Candidates

Jan 17, 2022
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

Giants Currently Dead Last in 2021 Cap Space Carryover

Jan 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2020; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Detail view of San Francisco 49ers helmets during training camp at SAP Performance Facility.
News

Giants Complete Interview with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon

Jan 17, 2022