Giants General Manager Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Among the Finalists

The Giants search for their new general manager should be wrapping up in a matter of days.

The New York Giants whittled down their list of nine general manager candidates to at least three names who, entering the process, were thought to be favorites to get the position.

The Giants met with Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, believed to be the odds-on favorite to land the opening, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they met again with Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles. According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, on Thursday, they will meet with 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters.

All the candidates were to meet with the team ownership committee of John and Chris Mara and Steve Tisch at the Giants East Rutherford, New Jersey facility.

Schoen, 42, has served as Bills general manager Brandon Beane's right-hand for five-plus seasons. He has a strong background in player personnel which he acquired during a lengthy stint with Miami, where he crossed paths with former Giants head coach Bill Parcells in Miami when Parcells hired Schoen as a national scout.

Poles, 36, is the youngest of the known finalists so far. He has been with the Chiefs since 2009 when he first broke in as a Player Personnel Assistant under Scott Pioli. He worked his way up the ladder to become the Collège Scouting Administrator, College Scouting Coordinator, the Director of College Scouting, and the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was promoted to his current role in 2021.

In his current role, Poles, who was an offensive tackle who had a short stint with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2008, oversees all aspects of the scouting of college football players across the country, assists in the pro process, and in preparing for Free Agency, in addition to helping with coordinating the NFL Draft.

Peters, 42, is an 18-year NFL executive who spent four seasons as vice president of player personnel for the 49ers. He was promoted to his current post in February 2021.

Before joining the 49ers, Peters was with the Broncos for eight seasons, his roles including director of college scouting, assistant director of college scouting, national scout, and regional scout in 2009.

As a member of Denver's personnel department, Peters helped the team acquire 27 players through the draft and college free agency that contributed to the Super Bowl 50 championship roster.

Before joining Denver, Peters spent six years (2003-08) with the Patriots, two years as a scouting assistant, one year as a pro scout, and three seasons as an area scout.

Giants team co-owner John Mara promised a comprehensive search for the next general manager, who will lead the search for a new head coach to replace Joe Judge.

The Giants GM search is now in its second week but is expected to wrap up by the end of the week so that the new general manager can get onboarded and right to work in arranging head coaching interviews, of which Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores could be among the candidates under consideration.

