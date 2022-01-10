Skip to main content
Giants General Manager Candidate Interview Tracker: Reported Interest in Five Candidates

Check back often for updates on the New York Giants general manager search.

The New York Giants aren't wasting any time starting their search for a new general manager to replace the retired Dave Gettleman.

The Giants have promised to conduct a "comprehensive search" for their next general manager and, according to team co-owner John Mara, "...are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting, and coaching.”

The team has promised to confirm the names of those candidates they're planning to interview but will only do so after the candidates have met with ownership. Be sure to check this page often for updates and information on those names linked to the Giants' search. 

January 10, 2022

Joe Schoen, Assistant General Manager, Bills

Schoen has served as Bills general manager Brandon Beane's right-hand for five-plus seasons. Schoen has a strong background in player personnel which he acquired during a lengthy stint with Miami. Prior to coming to Buffalo, he served as Director of Player Personnel, assistant director of college scouting, and as a national scout. Schoen also led Miami’s preparation, assessment, and acquisition of potential professional and collegiate free agents and was tasked with building the Dolphins draft board later in his career with them. 

Head Coach Joe Judge walks off the field aye the end of the game as the Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and beat the New York Giants 27-13 in the first game of the 2021 season on September 12, 2021.

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Safe, for Now

Recapping what we know about the status of Giants head coach Joe Judge's status, which appears to be in limbo.

Ryan Poles, Executive Director of Player Personnel, Chiefs

Poles, 36, has been with the Chiefs since 2009, when he first broke in as a Player Personnel Assistant under Scott Pioli. He worked his way up the ladder to become the Collège Scouting Administrator, College Scouting Coordinator, the Director of College Scouting, and the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was promoted to his current role in 2021 and has survived three front-office regime, including Scott Pioli, John Dorsey, and Brett Veach.

In his current role, Poles oversees all aspects of the scouting of college football players across the country, assists in the pro process, and in preparing for Free Agency, in addition to assisting with coordinating the NFL Draft.

Poles, who signed with the Chicago Bears in 2008 out of Boston Collège as an undrafted free agent, was a college offensive tackle where he was teammates with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Poles later went on to serve as a recruiting assistant for Boston College (2008-09) after not catching on in the NFL.

He is the 2007 recipient of the Paul Cavanaugh Award, given to the student-athlete with total commitment to football both on and off the field and for his dedication to volunteerism, ethics, and community. The Canandaigua, New York native was also named to the 21st class of Ingram's Magazine 40 Under 40 list in 2019.

Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel, Titans 

Cowden just completed his 22nd NFL season and his sixth with the Titans, who are this year's AFC top seed. Cowden has been the team's Vice President of Player Personnel since 2018 after initially joining the franchise as its Director of Player Personnel. 

Cowden's current duties include scouting (college and pro), free agency preparation, and talent evaluation across all leagues. He is also a key figure in the preparation of the NFL Draft. Cowden spent 16 years with Carolina, where his last know title was Assistant Director of College Scouting, a position he held for two years. He also has experience as a scout, which he performed earlier in his career. 

Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, Titans 

Ossenfort was hired by the Titans in May 2020 after spending 15 years with New England, where he undoubtedly crossed paths with current Giants head coach Joe Judge. Ossenfort spent six of his seasons in New England as the Director of College Scouting.  

 Ossenfort has received interest around the league for general manager jobs before. He interviewed with the Browns, who ended up hiring Andrew Berry instead. He was also sought after by Houston, but the Patriots declined to give permission to the Texans to interview Ossenfort. And he had two interviews for Carolina's vacant general manager position that ultimately went to Scott Fitterer.

Kevin Abrams, Assistant General Manager, Giants

Abrams is best known for being the Giants salary cap manager, was originally hired by general manager Ernie Accorsi to navigate the intricacies of the league's salary cap. Throughout his 23 years with the team, Abrams has trained in scouting and player evaluation. He was given a courtesy interview during the Giants' last hiring cycle for a general manager before the team elected Gettleman to the post. 

Hence, it's no surprise that Abrams, who has been the assistant general manager going back to the Jerry Reese era, is getting another chance to earn the top job. Abrams would certainly be a familiar face for an organization that craves stability and familiarity. Still, his candidacy might be a hard sell to a frustrated fan base who largely would prefer to see the team bring in fresh blood.

 

