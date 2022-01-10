Giants GM Dave Gettleman Announces Retirement

The Giants will begin a search for a new general manager immediately after the disappointing four-year tenure of general manager Dave Gettleman comes to a close.

When Dave Gettleman was hired to be the Giants' general manager in 2018, there was a lot of optimism tucked away in the bluster of a man who promised to come to work every day to "kick ass."

Alas for the 70-year-old Gettleman, who got the job in part due to his ties to the organization and in part given that he had built a Carolina Panthers team into a Super Bowl contender, the results with the Giants have been far from what everyone hoped.

As such, Gettleman is moving on from the Giants, who announced that Gettleman is retiring.

"It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise," said Gettleman in a team-issued statement.

"We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them."

Gettleman leaves the Giants after amassing a 19-46 record, the worst four-year stretch in the franchise's history since 1973-1976, and a record that has tacked on four more losing seasons without a playoff berth and which has left the team no closer to being fixed than when Gettleman first took the reins.

"We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise," Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a joint statement. "He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne, and their entire family all the best in his retirement."

The Giants are expected to cast a wide net for their next general manager. The search will begin immediately, and the team has said it will identify the candidates after each interview is completed.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting, and coaching."

Added Tisch, "It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."

