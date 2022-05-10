Skip to main content

Giants GM Joe Schoen Shakes Up Team's Personnel Staff

After dismissing several long-time Giants employees, general manager Joe Schoen begins to rebuild the Giants' personnel department's leadership.

It didn't take long for Giants general manager Joe Schoen to put his stamp on the Giants roster, and now he's turning his attention to the team's personnel department by weeding out former lieutenants that have served as far back as 2003 with the team.

Schoen has already dismissed co-director of player personnel Mark Koncz, director of college scouting Chris Pettit, senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld, and senior pro scout/football systems analyst Matt Schauger.

Schoen also re-assigned longtime assistant general manager Kevin Abrams to a new role as senior vice president of football operations and strategy, replacing him with Brandon Brown, whom Schoen hired from the Eagles, to serve as the team's assistant general manager.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

James Bradberry
Play
News

Five Questions Concerning Giants' Release of Cornerback James Bradberry

In the end, they really had no choice ater all their options dried up.

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Film Room Anaysis: LB Micah McFadden

Nick Falato unravels the film on Giants fifth round pick Micah McFadden.

By Nick Falato11 hours ago
11 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, left, jokes around with general manager Joe Schoen, center, as assistant general manager Brandon Brown looks on during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

The Most Concerning Thing About the Giants' Roster

General Manager Joe Schoen did many good things to improve a four-win team last year, but there remains one major lingering concern that could come back to hurt the Giants.

By Patricia Traina13 hours ago
13 hours ago

According to Neil Stratton of Inside the League, one of Schoen's recent hires is Dennis Hickey, who will be the team's new assistant director of player personnel. Hickey and Schoen crossed paths twice previously, the first when they were with the Dolphins organization when Hickey was the general manager, and Schoen served as a national scout, assistant director of college scouting, and then director of player personnel.

Hickey was the Dolphins' general manager for two seasons (2014-2016). Before that, he was with the Bucs, where he worked his way up the chain, starting as a pro personnel assistant, then moving into roles as a college scout, director of college scouting, and director of player personnel.

Hickey and Schoen crossed paths again in Buffalo when Schoen was the assistant general manager and Hickey, a senior college scout.

Schoen also hired former Bears combine scout Scott Hamel as an area scout.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

James Bradberry
News

Five Questions Concerning Giants' Release of Cornerback James Bradberry

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Film Room Anaysis: LB Micah McFadden

By Nick Falato11 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, left, jokes around with general manager Joe Schoen, center, as assistant general manager Brandon Brown looks on during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Big Blue+

The Most Concerning Thing About the Giants' Roster

By Patricia Traina13 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (OL14) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Film Room Anaysis: IOL Joshua Ezeudu

By Nick FalatoMay 8, 2022
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Draft

Giants Projected to Land Two Comp Picks for 2023 Draft

By Patricia TrainaMay 7, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: "Concerns and Hopes" Edition

By Patricia TrainaMay 7, 2022
Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) runs against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
Draft

Four Intriguing New York Giants UDFAs to Watch

By Patricia TrainaMay 6, 2022
Future Giants first round drft picks Kayvon Thibodeaux (left) and Evan Neal arrive on the red carpet at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Big Blue+

Giants' First-round Picks Were Destined to Ascend Together

By Patricia TrainaMay 5, 2022