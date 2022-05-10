Giants GM Joe Schoen Shakes Up Team's Personnel Staff

After dismissing several long-time Giants employees, general manager Joe Schoen begins to rebuild the Giants' personnel department's leadership.

It didn't take long for Giants general manager Joe Schoen to put his stamp on the Giants roster, and now he's turning his attention to the team's personnel department by weeding out former lieutenants that have served as far back as 2003 with the team.

Schoen has already dismissed co-director of player personnel Mark Koncz, director of college scouting Chris Pettit, senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld, and senior pro scout/football systems analyst Matt Schauger.

Schoen also re-assigned longtime assistant general manager Kevin Abrams to a new role as senior vice president of football operations and strategy, replacing him with Brandon Brown, whom Schoen hired from the Eagles, to serve as the team's assistant general manager.

According to Neil Stratton of Inside the League, one of Schoen's recent hires is Dennis Hickey, who will be the team's new assistant director of player personnel. Hickey and Schoen crossed paths twice previously, the first when they were with the Dolphins organization when Hickey was the general manager, and Schoen served as a national scout, assistant director of college scouting, and then director of player personnel.

Hickey was the Dolphins' general manager for two seasons (2014-2016). Before that, he was with the Bucs, where he worked his way up the chain, starting as a pro personnel assistant, then moving into roles as a college scout, director of college scouting, and director of player personnel.

Hickey and Schoen crossed paths again in Buffalo when Schoen was the assistant general manager and Hickey, a senior college scout.

Schoen also hired former Bears combine scout Scott Hamel as an area scout.

