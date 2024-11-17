Giants GM Joe Schoen Urged to “Get Rid of Daniel Jones” During Scouting Trip
Poor Joe Schoen. The New York Giants general manager, who was out at the University of Colorado this weekend on a scouting trip to look to the future, received a not-so-gentle reminder of the present and what awaits him when he returns to East Rutherford on Monday from a fan that was in the stands for the Buffaloes’ game against the Utah Utes.
The unseen fans could be heard yelling, “Get rid of (quarterback) Daniel Jones!” multiple times during the clip, which showed Travis Hunter going through pre-game warmups but did not show Schoen, who was likely down on the field before the game.
Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are both at a crossroads regarding the Giants’ quarterback situation. Jones, now in his sixth season, has not performed consistently. The Giants have won just two games and are currently on a five-game losing streak.
But both Schoen and Daboll, who will ultimately make the decision if they haven’t already done so, have said that the team’s woes don’t lie solely with the quarterback's play.
“It’s everybody. Everybody’s got a hand in this,” Schoen said last week during his annual bye-week press briefing. “I know being the quarterback and offensive coordinator, head coach, a lot of people like to point to those guys in general.
“Daniel’s played some good games, and there are some games where maybe he’d like to have some throws back or do things differently, but in general, it’s not one individual or one situation that keeps occurring, unfortunately.”
Schoen and Daboll vowed to evaluate everything during the team’s bye, which ends on Sunday.
Daboll, who left the door open for a change at quarterback when he last spoke to the media a day after the team returned from their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany, is expected to announce the decision regarding the quarterback after he’s addressed that with the quarterbacks and then with the team when the players return to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday.
The general consensus is that Jones, who has thrown eight touchdowns to seven interceptions, completed 63.3% of his passes, and has a 46.5 ESPN total quarterback rating, will be benched the rest of the way so the team doesn’t continue to expose that $23 million injury guarantee in his contract.
That guarantee would kick in five days into the new league year if he can’t pass a physical. If it were to kick in, it would probably make cutting Jones even more difficult, as the remainder of his prorated signing bonus would put a crimp in the team’s available cap space, which, per Over the Cap, is currently projected to be $42.307 million.
But late last week, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the benching of Jones wasn’t necessarily a done deal, that among the things under consideration is if Jones, despite his struggles, still gives the team the best chance to win any of these remaining seven games, which Daboll probably needs a few of to solidify his ground.
Jones was the first of the Giants’ three first-round draft picks in 2019, selected No. 6 overall out of Duke. That class also yielded defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and cornerback DeAndre Baker.