Giants Granted Three Compensatory Draft Picks

The Giants were awarded three compensatory picks in this year's draft based on an NFL Management formula that weighs, among other things, free agents signed and lost from the previous year.

The three picks include one in the third round (No. 99 overall) for having lost safety Landon Collins, and two in the seventh round (Nos. 247 and 255 overall) for having lost defensive linemen Josh Mauro and Kerry Wynn.

The Giants were eligible for a fourth compensatory selection in the seventh round under the net loss formula (for defensive lineman Mario Edwards).

However, they were not awarded that pick because the final numerical value of the CFA who was lost ranked 33 among the final numerical values of all compensatory selections, and only a max of 32 comp picks were awarded to teams.

Last year, the Giants lost offensive lineman Jamon Brown; safety Landon Collins; defensive linemen Edwards, Mauro and Wynn; and defensive back B.W. Webb in free agency.

They added receiver Golden Tate and linebacker Markus Golden.

According to Over the Cap's compensatory draft pick cancellation chart had the Giants not added any qualifying free agents, they would have been in line for comp picks in the fourth and sixth rounds, which means they would have lost their seventh rounders.

The Giants now have ten picks in next month's draft, including three in the top 100. Their picks include Nos. 4, 36, 99, 110, 150, 184, 219, 239, 248 and 255 overall.

They do not have their original third-round pick (No. 68 overall) after having traded that to the Jets for defensive lineman Leonard Williams.