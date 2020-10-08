SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Have Cautious Optimism About Jabrill Peppers' Return

Patricia Traina

The Giants are cautiously optimistic that they will have safety and prunt returner Jabrill Peppers back for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Peppers, who missed last week's game with a sprained ankle, was once again listed as a limited participant in the team's Thursday practice. 

While a final decision might not be made until game-day--Peppers is expected to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game--his coaches and teammates have been happy to see him out there running around.

"Yeah, it was definitely nice to have him back," said receiver Golden Tate, who also returns punts for the team. "Just glad to see him out there and his personality."

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey didn't want to commit to his plans at punt returner should Peppers be cleared to play Sunday, saying that he'll play it by ear given the situation and choose between Peppers, if he's active, and Tate accordingly.

"It’s just a feel thing," McGaughey said. "If he feels fresh and he can go back there, he’s good. If not, he’ll come off and Golden will go back there. Get a fresh pair of legs back there, a fresh mind to make a good decision."

If Peppers isn't ready to go, Tate promised he would be standing by to pick up the slack if the coaches call his number.

"I’m always, no matter if I’m a starter or not--that’s how it’s been in my career. I understand that there are going to be times where Pep or whoever it is might need a breather or something happens," he said.

"I think both Pep and I, and really any other returner, just want an opportunity to make a big play and gain some momentum." 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants' Youth Movement Offers Promise

The Giants have been mixing in some of their younger players into games to sneak looks at what they have. So far, there has been a lot to like.

Patricia Traina

Giants Rookie Report Card After Four Games

How are the Giants draft picks doing so far? Let's take a look.

Patricia Traina

Giants Willing to Be Patient With Daniel Jones

Jones has had his ups and downs this year, but the Giants coaching staff doesn't seem anywhere near ready to pull the plug on the second-year quarterback.

Patricia Traina

Week 5: Giants Country's for This Week's Games

Who are our picks in Week 5 games?

Patricia Traina

Golden Tate: My Focus is On Dallas

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is no longer focused on the ugly brawl between him and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey that occurred last week.

Jackson Thompson

Revealing How Leonard Williams Prepared for a Faster Start

So far his off-season approach has worked. Here's what he did and how it's impacted his performance so far in a critical contract year.

Patricia Traina

Mike McCarthy Remains a Fan of Linebacker Blake Martinez

The Cowboys head coach, who was Martinez's head coach for three seasons, likes the job the inside linebacker is doing on the Giants defense.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Still Trying to Figure Out Things on Offense

Through four games, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett admits he's still not sure what the Giants do well on offense, but that should really come as no surprise.

Patricia Traina

Giants Start 21-Day Window on Injured ILB David Mayo

The Giants have opened a 21-day window on the inside linebacker to determine if he can return to the active roster.

Patricia Traina

LockedOn Giants Podcast: Remembering the Giants-Cowboys Classics

Those were the days my friends, we thought they'd never end...

Patricia Traina