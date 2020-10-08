Giants Have Cautious Optimism About Jabrill Peppers' Return

The Giants are cautiously optimistic that they will have safety and prunt returner Jabrill Peppers back for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Peppers, who missed last week's game with a sprained ankle, was once again listed as a limited participant in the team's Thursday practice.

While a final decision might not be made until game-day--Peppers is expected to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game--his coaches and teammates have been happy to see him out there running around.

"Yeah, it was definitely nice to have him back," said receiver Golden Tate, who also returns punts for the team. "Just glad to see him out there and his personality."

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey didn't want to commit to his plans at punt returner should Peppers be cleared to play Sunday, saying that he'll play it by ear given the situation and choose between Peppers, if he's active, and Tate accordingly.

"It’s just a feel thing," McGaughey said. "If he feels fresh and he can go back there, he’s good. If not, he’ll come off and Golden will go back there. Get a fresh pair of legs back there, a fresh mind to make a good decision."

If Peppers isn't ready to go, Tate promised he would be standing by to pick up the slack if the coaches call his number.

"I’m always, no matter if I’m a starter or not--that’s how it’s been in my career. I understand that there are going to be times where Pep or whoever it is might need a breather or something happens," he said.

"I think both Pep and I, and really any other returner, just want an opportunity to make a big play and gain some momentum."