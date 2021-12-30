Giants Have Three More Positive COVID Cases
The hits just keep on coming for the New York Giants, who confirmed that receiver Darius Slayton, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, and practice squad outside linebacker Omari Cobb have all been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cunningham's landing on the reserve list is of particular concern given that the Giants are thin at offensive tackle, what with Matt Peart's season having ended last week due to a torn ACL. The Giants are expecting to get Nate Solder off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it remains to be seen how bad he was affected by the virus.
The team will probably elevate Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad as depth, despite offensive line coach Rob Sale's lack of a glowing endorsement of the Titans former first-rounder.
Sale, per reports, declined to provide an answer about how Wilson's professionalism has been behind the scenes. Sale, whose response was "next question," clearly left little to the imagination regarding Wilson's progress or lack thereof.
Giants Have Three More Positive COVID Cases
The Giants are truly limping to the finish line.
New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Wide Receivers
The Giants had a strong group of receivers on paper, but they all shared one unfortunate thing in common that undermined their productivity.
New York Giants Week 17 Opponent First Look: Bears Offense
The Giants face the Chicago Bears this weekend for the fourth season in a row and with the goal of getting a win to help improve the Bears' first round draft pick that belongs to the Giants.
The latest from Giants Country
Speaking of the offensive line, center Billy Price, who missed Wednesday's practice due to a personal matter, was not present for Thursday's either and could miss Sunday's game against the Bears.
Sale wouldn't divulge details to reporters, but he did offer his prayers and support to Price and his wife.
If Price isn't back in time for the game, Matt Skura is expected to move from guard to center, and either Ben Bredeson or Wes Martin will start at left guard.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums