December 30, 2021
Giants Have Three More Positive COVID Cases

The Giants are truly limping to the finish line.
The hits just keep on coming for the New York Giants, who confirmed that receiver Darius Slayton, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, and practice squad outside linebacker Omari Cobb have all been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cunningham's landing on the reserve list is of particular concern given that the Giants are thin at offensive tackle, what with Matt Peart's season having ended last week due to a torn ACL. The Giants are expecting to get Nate Solder off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it remains to be seen how bad he was affected by the virus.

The team will probably elevate Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad as depth, despite offensive line coach Rob Sale's lack of a glowing endorsement of the Titans former first-rounder.

Sale, per reports, declined to provide an answer about how Wilson's professionalism has been behind the scenes. Sale, whose response was "next question," clearly left little to the imagination regarding Wilson's progress or lack thereof.

Speaking of the offensive line, center Billy Price, who missed Wednesday's practice due to a personal matter, was not present for Thursday's either and could miss Sunday's game against the Bears.

Sale wouldn't divulge details to reporters, but he did offer his prayers and support to Price and his wife.

If Price isn't back in time for the game, Matt Skura is expected to move from guard to center, and either Ben Bredeson or Wes Martin will start at left guard.

