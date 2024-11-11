Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Remains Mum on Daniel Jones's Status
A little more than 24 hours after the NEw York Giants notched their eighth loss of what’s been a disappointing 2024 campaign amidst some inconsistent and frustrating play by quarterback Daniel Jones, head coach Brian DAboll was not ready to state whether he intends to make a change at the position.
“We're gonna spend a lot of time here watching our tape and evaluating things, and we'll do that as a coaching staff over the next week here,” Daboll said when asked point blank if Jones was still the team’s starting quarterback.
When it was noted that his response left the door open for a change considering how in past weeks he would immediately declare Jones the starter after a loss, and if his latest answer meant that a change was under consideration, Daboll again put off answering the question.
“I would say we're evaluating our team at the bye week is what we're doing,” Daboll said.
Jones is in his first season coming off a torn ACL. While his surgically repaired knee doesn’t appear to have been an issue, what is an issue is his maddening inconsistency this season, and in particularly over the team’s current five-game losing streak.
Last week in a loss against Washington, Jones went 4 of 6 for zero passing yards yet had one touchdown pass for a 109.7 rating, making him the first starting quarterback since at least 1991 to accomplish that, according to NextGen Stats.
This past weekend, Jones had an even worse first half of play, going 6 of 14 for 54 yards and one interception (24.1 passer rating) in a half in which he badly missed several wide open receivers, including two on a 3rd-and-1 flea flicker.
Although he led the Giants back to tie the game in the fourth quarter (partly due to the Panthers playing prevent defense), Jones still finished with poor numbers: 22 of 37 for 190 yards, two interceptions (both in the red zone) and a 50.5 quarterback rating.
Daboll also declined to give any specific answers to questions about what he’s seen from Jones’s play so far, again, referring to the upcoming plan to evaluate everything rather than to get into specifics now.
“We're gonna get started on this process here of going back and looking at everything you normally look at in a bye week,” he said.
“You have a good amount of games to watch–situational review, tape calls, all those types of things. So we'll do that like we normally do on a bye week and try to improve in the areas that we need to improve on.”