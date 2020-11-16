Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reveals How He's Grown in His Role

If nothing else, Giants head coach Joe Judge has proven that if he asks his team to do something, it’s usually something that he himself would agree to do.

That includes improving as a head coach. Judge, who, along with his assistants, take their role of teaching the players and putting them into the best possible position to succeed, has stressed attention to detail, believing that adhering to the little things can make the players better as a team.

But what about Judge and his perceived deficiencies? The Giants’ first-year head coach has tried to grow into his role as well, a process that thus far seems to be going smoothly, but also one in which he’s looking for ways to improve.

“I want to find better ways to coach my players, better ways to set up schemes within games. I want to make sure that we’re efficient on time management at all points. I always want to find better ways to practice,” Judge said.

One area that Judge said he has improved from Day 1 is time usage.

“Throughout the season, you kind of figure out what times a week are most efficient to do certain deals,” he said.

“Early in the season, you try to do everything on the frontend of the week to be completely ahead of everything. You work ahead a good deal to give yourself a jumpstart. But you have to kind of pace your time throughout the week.

“What I found early on was it was taking away a little bit from my interactions with players--not (being) able to sit in with different coaching game-planning meetings by trying to bombard everything on the frontend of the week and have all the answers.," he said.

"I’ve kind of pulled back a little bit in terms of everything on the frontend spread out throughout the rest of the week, and I’ve been able to kind of just time manage a little bit better.”

Along that line, Judge said that when he first set foot on the practice field as a head coach, it felt weird not having a set group to oversee. So along the way, he’s made a daily plan as to which positions he’ll visit to give equal attention to every unit and everything that’s going on.

“I’m always looking for inventive ways and better ways of doing things,” he added. “I’m watching as much tape around the league, seeing what different teams are doing, talking with as many resources as I have. I just have to keep finding better ways to help the players on the field and help the coaches off the field.”