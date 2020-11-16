SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reveals How He's Grown in His Role

Patricia Traina

If nothing else, Giants head coach Joe Judge has proven that if he asks his team to do something, it’s usually something that he himself would agree to do.

That includes improving as a head coach. Judge, who, along with his assistants, take their role of teaching the players and putting them into the best possible position to succeed, has stressed attention to detail, believing that adhering to the little things can make the players better as a team.

But what about Judge and his perceived deficiencies? The Giants’ first-year head coach has tried to grow into his role as well, a process that thus far seems to be going smoothly, but also one in which he’s looking for ways to improve.

I want to find better ways to coach my players, better ways to set up schemes within games. I want to make sure that we’re efficient on time management at all points. I always want to find better ways to practice,” Judge said.

One area that Judge said he has improved from Day 1 is time usage.

Throughout the season, you kind of figure out what times a week are most efficient to do certain deals,” he said.

“Early in the season, you try to do everything on the frontend of the week to be completely ahead of everything. You work ahead a good deal to give yourself a jumpstart. But you have to kind of pace your time throughout the week.

“What I found early on was it was taking away a little bit from my interactions with players--not (being) able to sit in with different coaching game-planning meetings by trying to bombard everything on the frontend of the week and have all the answers.," he said.

"I’ve kind of pulled back a little bit in terms of everything on the frontend spread out throughout the rest of the week, and I’ve been able to kind of just time manage a little bit better.”

Along that line, Judge said that when he first set foot on the practice field as a head coach, it felt weird not having a set group to oversee. So along the way, he’s made a daily plan as to which positions he’ll visit to give equal attention to every unit and everything that’s going on.

“I’m always looking for inventive ways and better ways of doing things,” he added. “I’m watching as much tape around the league, seeing what different teams are doing, talking with as many resources as I have. I just have to keep finding better ways to help the players on the field and help the coaches off the field.”

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Gameday Blog & Discussion

Join the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 10 | How To Watch

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 10 divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia Traina

Charges to Be Dropped Against Former Giants Cornerback DeAndre Baker

The former Giants cornerback's legal case takes a weird--and seemingly final twist resulting in the charges against him headed toward dismissal.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

New York Giants Week 10 Report Card

There was a lot to like in the Giants’ 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

Giants Snap Chat: What the Week 10 Snap Counts Reveal

The Giants did a few things differently in their second meeting against the Eagles. Judging by the game's outcome, they worked.

Patricia Traina

by

albertgcc

Giants Fall to Eighth in 2021 Draft Order

As the wins pile up, the draft spot slips, though that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

How the Giants Defense Adjusted for the Rematch Against the Eagles

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who felt he let his team down the first time the two division foes met, wasn't going to let that happen a second time.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

Giants Sign Kicker Graham Gano to Contract Extension

Gano will remain in Giants blue through the 2023 season.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

Takeaways from the Giants' 27-17 Win Over Philadelphia

The Eagles winning streak against the Giants is over.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

Giants Defense Frustrated Carson Wentz, Eagles on Third Downs

The Giants shut out the Eagles on their nine third-down attempts, thwarting their division rivals' attempt to extend their winning streak over New York.

Jackson Thompson