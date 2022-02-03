Patrick Graham's return would offer a significant advantage to the Giants as they get their new staff in place.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed an NFL Network report that he'd like for Patrick Graham, the team's defensive coordinator the last two seasons, to be a part of his staff moving forward.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Pat for some time in this league," Daboll said during his introductory press conference. "Very diligent. He’s smart. I think the players respect him. He understands different defenses, and I have a good working relationship with him.

“Certainly, we hope that he has an opportunity to become a head coach. I think that’s everybody’s dream, but selfishly I would love for him to be here.”

Graham, who was a finalist for the head coaching vacancy in Minnesota, was not selected for his first NFL head coaching job. And unless Graham emerges as a head coaching candidate for any of the remaining vacancies in New Orleans, Houston, and Jacksonville, Daboll may get his wish.

Joe Schoen, the Giants new general manager, also expressed hope that Graham will return for a third season as defensive coordinator, added that he was impressed by the 43-year-old Graham when he interviewed for the team's head coaching vacancy.

“I didn’t know, Patrick Graham, and we interviewed him for this head coaching job. And yeah, I did my research on him, and there’s a lot of positive feedback throughout the league, not only in the building but around the league on Patrick,” Schoen said.

“He’s passionate, very high football acumen. He got me fired up in the interview. If he gets that Minnesota job, that’s great for him. Selfishly, I would love to keep him here because I’m fired up to work with him. I think he’s a good coach.”

The Latest on the Giants Assistant Coaching Staff Giants Hire Shea Tierney as Quarterbacks Coach Daniel Jones will have a new position coach. 1 / 5

Graham's unit wasn't quite as stout statistically in 2021 as it had been in 2020, but then again, it was rocked a little harder by injuries last year, losing inside linebacker Blake Martinez, and defensive backs Jabrill Peppers, Darnay Holmes, rookie Rodarius Williams for the season while also having to navigate through missing guys like Adoree' Jackson and Logan Ryan at parts of the year.

Still, the defense did a good enough job to keep the offense in most of the games played before things ultimately slipped away.

Daboll reportedly has selected several assistants already to join his new coaching staff. thus far he's reportedly hired Bobby Johnson as his offensive line coach and Shea Tierney as the quarterbacks coach. He's also retaining special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson.

Join the Giants Country Community