Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants Hoping to Get Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley Back After the Bye

New York would like to get healthier on offense as it gears up for the second half of their season after their bye.
Author:

It's been a long time since the Giants offense was completely healthy and whole, but in two weeks, when the team next takes the field for a football game, the hope is they'll have two more critical members of the team back on the gridiron.

Those would be left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has been on injured reserve with a foot ailment and running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed four games with a low ankle sprain. Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Monday that he was "hopeful" of getting both of those players back for their November 22 game at Tampa and that both would be out on the field in some capacity to start moving around. 

"I think we’ve got to give them an opportunity this week," Judge said. "Saquon’s been out of the building for the better part of a week, and that’s unfortunate because it was something he was pushing toward, really getting back on the field for us. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Andrew Thomas
Play
News

Giants Hoping to Get Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley Back After the Bye

New York would like to get healthier on offense as it gears up for the second half of their season after their bye.

40 seconds ago
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with tight end Evan Engram (88) and nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Xavier McKinney Delivers Clutch Performance in Giants' Win Over Raiders

The Giants get a clutch performance from second-year safety Xavier McKinney despite some unusual circumstances leading up to the game.

4 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 9 Win

This week's Giants' snap counts reveal some interesting happenings.

5 hours ago

"We’ll look to get him out there and just make sure we check his conditioning and football movements and all that stuff in the week going forward with it and make sure he’s good to get back on the field."

As for Thomas, the Giants would have to officially designate him for return from IR, at which point a 21-day window begins. With no game on tap for this coming weekend and with the Giants only scheduled to have light walk-throughs on Tuesday and Wednesday, it might make more sense to wait another week, but Judge indicated that's not the plan.  

"We’ll get him on the field (Tuesday) and have him do some things with the trainers, in terms of seeing him move around that may open up a window to get him out there a little bit more on Wednesday and do some things in practice with us," he said.

Judge added that both players would remain in the East Rutherford area the entire week to continue their respective rehabs. 

"I wouldn’t be able to give you a definite answer right now on the exact timeline," he said, "but hopefully, it works out for those guys and for the team that we get them back sooner than later."

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Andrew Thomas
News

Giants Hoping to Get Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley Back After the Bye

40 seconds ago
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with tight end Evan Engram (88) and nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Xavier McKinney Delivers Clutch Performance in Giants' Win Over Raiders

4 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 9 Win

5 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) fumbles the ball but the Raiders recovered against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Seven Thoughts from New York Giants' Week 9 Win Over vs. Las Vegas Raiders

8 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) in the 4th quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Win Over Raiders: By the Numbers

10 hours ago
NFC East
Game Day

NFC East Standings Through Week 9: Cowboys Stub Their Toe, Giants Rise

22 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 9 Report Card: Positive Showing Before the Break

Nov 7, 2021
New York Giants linebacker Quincy Roche (95) forces a fumble from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) resulting in a turnover late in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants defeat the Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Giants OLB Quincy Roche Shines In NFL Starting Debut

Nov 7, 2021