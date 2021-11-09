Giants Hoping to Get Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley Back After the Bye
It's been a long time since the Giants offense was completely healthy and whole, but in two weeks, when the team next takes the field for a football game, the hope is they'll have two more critical members of the team back on the gridiron.
Those would be left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has been on injured reserve with a foot ailment and running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed four games with a low ankle sprain. Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Monday that he was "hopeful" of getting both of those players back for their November 22 game at Tampa and that both would be out on the field in some capacity to start moving around.
"I think we’ve got to give them an opportunity this week," Judge said. "Saquon’s been out of the building for the better part of a week, and that’s unfortunate because it was something he was pushing toward, really getting back on the field for us.
New York would like to get healthier on offense as it gears up for the second half of their season after their bye.
Xavier McKinney Delivers Clutch Performance in Giants' Win Over Raiders
The Giants get a clutch performance from second-year safety Xavier McKinney despite some unusual circumstances leading up to the game.
Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 9 Win
This week's Giants' snap counts reveal some interesting happenings.
"We’ll look to get him out there and just make sure we check his conditioning and football movements and all that stuff in the week going forward with it and make sure he’s good to get back on the field."
As for Thomas, the Giants would have to officially designate him for return from IR, at which point a 21-day window begins. With no game on tap for this coming weekend and with the Giants only scheduled to have light walk-throughs on Tuesday and Wednesday, it might make more sense to wait another week, but Judge indicated that's not the plan.
"We’ll get him on the field (Tuesday) and have him do some things with the trainers, in terms of seeing him move around that may open up a window to get him out there a little bit more on Wednesday and do some things in practice with us," he said.
Judge added that both players would remain in the East Rutherford area the entire week to continue their respective rehabs.
"I wouldn’t be able to give you a definite answer right now on the exact timeline," he said, "but hopefully, it works out for those guys and for the team that we get them back sooner than later."
