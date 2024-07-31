Giants IDL Dexter Lawrence Lands in NFL Top 100
New York Giants interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II has been voted to the NFL Top 100 for the second year in a row.
Lawrence, who finished 24th in the voting among his peers, is a two-time Pro Bowler who also has two second-team All-Pro selections to his name.
Arguably the Giants most indispensable player Lawrence, the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has risen to become one of the best defensive linemen in the league.
He has played in 80 regular-season games with 73 starts and has recorded 266 tackles (148 solo), 21.0 sacks, 79 quarterback hits, 28 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.
Lawrence is the second member of the Giants to appear in the annual Top 100, joining outside linebacker Brian Burns, who was voted No. 55. Lawrence is also the highest Giants player on the Top 100 since running back Saquon Barkley came in at No. 16 in 2019.