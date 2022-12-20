Giants Injury Report: Xavier McKinney, Adoree' Jackson Unlikely for Minnesota

The Giants look like they'll have to wait at least another week for defensive backs Xavier McKinney and Adoree' Jackson to return from their injuries.

According to head coach Brian Daboll, New York Giants defensive backs Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney are longshots to be ready for this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Daboll said on Tuesday that McKinney, currently on the NFI list after suffering a fractured left hand during the team's bye week, will not have his 21-day evaluation window opened this week which would allow him to return to practice.

McKinney, who had the pins removed from his surgically repaired hand two weeks ago, will miss his seventh consecutive game due to his injury. Jason Pinnock has stepped in as the starter alongside Julian Love at safety, with veteran Tony Jefferson rotating in on certain sub-packages.

Jackson, who has been sidelined since Week 11 against the Lions after spraining his MCL during a punt return, continues to improve, Daboll said. However, the head coach did not sound optimistic about having the team's No. 1 cornerback in time for this weekend's game against the Vikings.

This weekend would be the fifth consecutive game Jackson will have missed due to his injury. Nick McCloud has been filling in for Jackson opposite Fabian Moreau, with rookie Cor'Dale Flott being worked into the mix.

Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) is the only other player Daboll mentioned that was unlikely to participate in team team's walkthrough practice.

Here is the full Giants' injury report from Tuesday. The team held a walk-though so this is projected.

Did Not Practice

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee)

G Shane Lemieux (Toe)

Limited

OT Evan Neal (Shoulder)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Elbow)

TE Nick Vannett (Shoulder)

DL Leonard Williams (Neck)

