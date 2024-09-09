Giants Injury Update: Carter Coughlin, Nick McCloud, More
The New York Giants have a few injuries of note coming out of their 28-6 Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Head coach Brian Daboll said that receiver Darius Slayton, who filled in as the punt returner after Gunner Olszewski re injured his groin and was scratched before kickoff, is in the concussion protocol.
Speaking of Olszewski, Daboll said the receiver will be out for weeks, which would probably make him a candidate for injured reserve. Meanwhile the Giants, per Daboll, are holding a workout at their facility, with an eye toward finding a potential punt returner being among the objectives.
Cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) is “day-to-day, maybe week-to-week,” according to Daboll, who added he has to check on that with the trainers to determine just how long McCloud will be out. Regardless, that’s a big blow to the team’s cornerback depth.
Last but not least, Daboll confirmed that linebacker Carter Coughlin (pectoral) will be out for "months." It is expected that Coughlin will land on injured reserve.