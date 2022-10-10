Skip to main content

Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL

Rookie D.J. Davidson is the fifth Giants player known to have suffered an MCL sprain this year.

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers.

Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Davidson has been active in all five games for the Giants this year. He has four career tackles, two of which are solo efforts. He is a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (No. 147th overall) out of Arizona State.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Play
News

Giants Open as Underdogs Against Ravens at Home in Week 6

Oddsmakers still aren't sold on the Giants despite their 4-1 record and their big win over the Green Bay Packers.

By Patricia Traina
Oct 7,, 2022; Thundridge, United Kingdom; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at press conference at Hanbury Manor.
Play
News

Giants Defense Remains Locked In Regardless of Obstacles

The Giants defense has been playing at a bend-but-don't-break level so far, and it's been getting the job done.

By Gene Clemons
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Daniel Jones is Easing Doubts About His Future

Daniel Jones has yet to light up the scoreboard with his game statistics, but with the Giants winning, he doesn't necessarily need to.

By Olivier Dumont

Davidson is believed to be the fifth Giants player to suffer an MCL sprain this year. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered the injury in the preseason. During the season, receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Kenny Golladay and defensive lineman Leonard Williams all suffered sprained MCLs except for Golladay, whose injury so far has sidelined him for one week, has cost the players multiple weeks.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
News

Giants Open as Underdogs Against Ravens at Home in Week 6

By Patricia Traina
Oct 7,, 2022; Thundridge, United Kingdom; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at press conference at Hanbury Manor.
News

Giants Defense Remains Locked In Regardless of Obstacles

By Gene Clemons
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Game Day

Daniel Jones is Easing Doubts About His Future

By Olivier Dumont
NFC East helmets
Game Day

NFC East Wrapup: Giants Surprise; Eagles Remain Undefeated

By Joe Najarian
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Game Day

Grading New York Giants' Win Over Green Bay Packers

By Patricia Traina
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a run in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Stand Tall in Gutsy 27-22 Upset Over Green Bay Packers

By Joe Najarian
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Game Day

Takeaways from New York Giants' Week 5 Win vs. Green Bay Packers

By Patricia Traina
Oct 9, 2022; Tottenham, ENG; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) looks to make a move on New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the second quarter of their game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants-Green Bay Packers Halftime Report: Packers Up 20-10 in London Game

By Patricia Traina