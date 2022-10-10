Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers.

Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Davidson has been active in all five games for the Giants this year. He has four career tackles, two of which are solo efforts. He is a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (No. 147th overall) out of Arizona State.

Davidson is believed to be the fifth Giants player to suffer an MCL sprain this year. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered the injury in the preseason. During the season, receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Kenny Golladay and defensive lineman Leonard Williams all suffered sprained MCLs except for Golladay, whose injury so far has sidelined him for one week, has cost the players multiple weeks.

