Giants Complete Interview with Titans Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden
The Giants announced they concluded interviews with Titans Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, the fifth of nine reported candidates for their vacant general manager position.
The 43-year-old Cowden, like the other candidates so far, interviewed with John Mara, Chris Mara, and Steve Tisch on a video conference.
Cowden, 43, just completed his 22nd NFL season and his sixth with the Titans, who are this year's AFC top seed. Cowden has been the team's Vice President of Player Personnel since 2018 after initially joining the franchise as its Director of Player Personnel.
The Giants are halfway through conducting preliminary interviews with their reported list of nine general manager candidates
Cowden's current duties include scouting (college and pro), free agency preparation, and talent evaluation across all leagues. He is also a key figure in the preparation of the NFL Draft. Cowden spent 16 years with Carolina, where his last known title was Assistant Director of College Scouting, a position he held for two years. He also has experience as a scout, which he performed earlier in his career.
