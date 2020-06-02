Giants Issue Statement

GiantsCountry
The New York Giants issued the following statement Tuesday, which includes the names of organizations the team plans to continue partnering with to help bring about social change:

"George Floyd's senseless death is the type of tragedy we have seen too often for far too long. Over the past week, our players and coaches have talked about the hurt, the pain, the frustration and the anger. Each of us is feeling some or all of that. We continue to talk about what we can do to help unite and heal and, more importantly, create real opportunity and meaningful change. We have a responsibility as citizens to work in a constructive way. What we do to make a difference is what is most important. We have the ability to advocate for social justice and sustained change.

"We know that to make lasting change, it needs to start at the community level. That is why we are committed to continuing to strengthen the alliances we have with groups like the Vera Institute of Justice, the Newark Bronze Shields, The Bronx Defenders, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, RISE and our local law enforcement agencies to understand and support each group's good work. We will continue to expand our relationships where we can have a meaningful, positive impact and make a difference."

