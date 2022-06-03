Skip to main content

Giants, Jets Reportedly Discussing Joint Training Camp Practice

The cross-town rivals have had discussions regarding a joint practice before their pre-season Week 3 game.

The New York Giants and New York Jets are reportedly in talks to hold a joint training camp practice before their preseason game on Sunday, August 28.

ESPN was first with the report of the possible joint practice.

If the practice, which is not yet finalized, comes to fruition, it would likely be held in East Rutherford at the Giants training facility, which sits in the shadows of MetLife Stadium, where the Jets will "host" the Giants in the preseason finale.

In that instance, the expectation would be that the Jets would set up shop in MetLife Stadium, where they have their own locker room, while the Giants would work out of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, their home base.

If the practice comes to fruition, it will be the first one hosted by the Giants since they moved their summer training camp from the University of Albany to their team headquarters.

The Giants and Jets not-so famously got into a training camp brawl back in 2005 when Big Blue hosted Gang Green in Albany. The commotion started when then-Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson's unit was a little too amped up for then-Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey's liking, with some pushing and shoving leading to bench-clearing brawls.

That event soured then-Giants head coach Tom Coughlin on joint practices with other teams, though in 2015, he did agree to a joint practice with the Bengals, whom the Giants were scheduled to play on the road during the preseason that summer.

The Giants have otherwise sparingly participated in joint practices with other teams. Besides the Bengals, they visited the Lions (2018), Browns (2021), and Patriots (2021).

Last year, there was talk of the Giants and Patriots alternating host to the other for an annual joint practice. That plan was scrapped when the Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, who had previously been an assistant coach for Bill Belichick's Patriots staff. The cross-town rivals have had discussions regarding a joint practice before their preseason Week 3 game.

