Giants LB Bobby Okereke Opens Up About the 2024 Giants, Facing Saquon and More
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke is one of the most intelligent and well-spoken players in the game today, so when he speaks, it’s usually worth a listen.
Recently, Okereke sat with Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team to discuss a variety of issues, including his outlook for the Giants’ 2024 season, facing former teammate Saquon Barkley (now with the Eagles), and more.
The Giants haven’t gotten much love from the critics, many of whom have forecasted another long year for Big Blue, despite several off-season additions to improve the roster. But Okereke, one of the defensive co-captains last year, said the team takes it all in stride and continues to believe in itself.
"It gives us a big chip on our shoulders,". Okereke said, "We are going to surprise some people. “You know I love it. We're that young, scrappy, pissed-off team. So yeah, we're going to surprise some people. We're going to make a great run.”
One of the teams the Giants will have to handle if they’re to make a run is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are part of the NFC East. Besides a fierce rivalry in which the Eagles have mostly bested the Giants over the last decade-plus, they added another log to the competitive fire by luring away running back Saquon Barkley in free agency this past offseason.
Okereke said he misses his friend and former teammate, but he understands the business side of football.
"It speaks volumes of the business of the NFL. I can sympathize and empathize with both sides," Okereke said. "There is only so much cap space available. Saquon is a special football player. I think Saquon made the best decision for himself, and I respect it.
"We play this game because we love it and because it puts food on the table for our family," Okereke said, "Saquon became like a brother to me. To understand the emotions he must have been going through–it’s hard to understand."
Okereke, who signed with the Giants as an unrestricted free agent from the Colts during the 2023 offseason, also discussed the effect of playing in New York and dealing with the media and fan base, admitting that it was a culture shock.
"The volume of reporters, the volume of fans at the games, the social media–it just brings in an influx of emotions," Okereke said. "When they say if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere, I understand what they mean."
There has been chatter about the NFL going to an 18-game schedule assuming the league and NFLPA agree to such a move. Okereke said he has no objection to it so long as players are properly compensated.
"If the league wants another game, what is an incentive you can give to the players?” he asked. “Whether it’s gambling…or the Budweiser commercials or the Miller Lite commercials… can we get a piece of that?"