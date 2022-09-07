Giants List Four on Opening Injury Report

Good news for the Giants injured?

If the team's initial injury report is any indication, then the answer is yes, the New York Giants are getting healthier.

The Giants listed just four players on their Wednesday injury report, all of whom were listed as "limited." They include outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), safety Dane Belton (collarbone), and receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles).

Notable names missing from the injury report include receiver Kadarius Toney (leg), Leonard Williams (arm), and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (elbow). All of them were limited or held out of preseason action.

The Giants are off Thursday, so they will issue a projected injury report. Then on Friday, they will have to issue a list of who's in and who's out for Sunday, with the deadline for any practice squad elevations being Saturday by 4 p.m.

