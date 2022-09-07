Skip to main content

Giants List Four on Opening Injury Report

Given the rash of injuries experienced by the Giants in training camp, their opening injury report is rather light.

Good news for the Giants injured?

If the team's initial injury report is any indication, then the answer is yes, the New York Giants are getting healthier.

The Giants listed just four players on their Wednesday injury report, all of whom were listed as "limited." They include outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), safety Dane Belton (collarbone), and receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles).

Notable names missing from the injury report include receiver Kadarius Toney (leg), Leonard Williams (arm), and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (elbow). All of them were limited or held out of preseason action. 

Tennessee titans helmet
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 1: First Look at Titans’ Offense

Let's get to know some of the names on the Tennessee Titans offense ahead of the New York Giants' visit to Nashville Sunday.

By Stephen Lebitsch
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Darius Slayton Takes Significant Pay Cut to Remain with Giants

Darius Slayton's cooperation regarding finances should ensure he remains on the Giants roster this season.

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and head coach Brian Daboll on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Will Third NFL Head Coach Be the Charm for Giants' QB Daniel Jones?

As Daniel Jones enters a make-or-break season, his relationship with head coach Brian Daboll has never been more important than it is now.

By Patricia Traina

The Giants are off Thursday, so they will issue a projected injury report. Then on Friday, they will have to issue a list of who's in and who's out for Sunday, with the deadline for any practice squad elevations being Saturday by 4 p.m.

New York Giants
New York Giants

