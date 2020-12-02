Giants Looking at Emergency Quarterback Plans in Case of COVID-19 Outbreak

If there is one thing that Giants head coach Joe Judge does exceptionally well—and there are many, mind you—it’s that he’s always several steps ahead of any situation.

After initially putting the notion of having a spare player at any of the specialized positions on ice at a location separate from the Giants facility just in case a COVID-19 outbreak hit a position group, Judge, after witnessing what happened with the Denver Broncos last weekend, appears to be no longer willing to take any chances.

"Obviously, what happened with the Broncos this week, I think every team in the league had similar conversations. We did as well Saturday night at the hotel," Judge said.

"Considering in the future, not only just the quarterback position but several key positions throughout the team, is it worth keeping those guys isolated and having them Zoom in for the meetings? That’s definitely something we’re discussing right now. That’s definitely something we’re discussing."

Alex Tanney, who began his COVID-19 entry protocols Monday, will reportedly be the Giants contingency plan in the event COVID-19 hits the Giants quarterbacks room as it did the Broncos last week, leaving Denver without any of their four signal-callers.

Meanwhile, as starter Daniel Jones recovers from a hamstring strain, backup Colt McCoy is expected to work with the first-team offense. It will not be surprising if McCoy gets the start in Seattle Sunday, given how tricky hamstrings are to recover from and more so out of an abundance of caution for Jones, whom the Giants will need down the stretch if they have their eye on a postseason appearance.

Clayton Thorson, who is on the practice squad, will likely be elevated to be the backup to McCoy.

Joe Webb, who began his COVID-19 entry protocol test on Tuesday, won’t be in the mix this weekend since he won’t have completed the protocol.

The thought is that Webb, who has versatility as a runner, receiver, and on special teams, will put his athleticism to good use over the next few weeks when he’ll likely be asked to play the scout team roles of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.