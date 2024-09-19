Giants' Malik Nabers & Dru Phillips Land on Prestigious Rookie List
The New York Giants' Class of 2024 is off to an impressive start, particularly wide receiver Malik Nabers and cornerback Dru Phillips.
Nabers, the team's first-round pick, and Phillips, their third-round pick, each earned a spot on CBS’s ranking of the top-performing rookies in the 2024 draft class. Nabers landed second, just behind Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
In the Giants' recent game against the Commanders, Nabers ran 27 routes and was targeted 18 times, catching ten balls for 127 yards and his first NFL touchdown.
Nabers, nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award for Weeks 1 and 2, knows he has much to improve.
In New York’s recent game against Washington, Nabers let a fourth-down pass attempt slip through his hands during the fourth quarter on a fourth down. Washington took over on downs and drove down the field for a walk-off field goal to win the game.
"I'm disappointed,” Nabers said after the game. "No matter how good of a game you can play, that last play came down to me. I'm hurt that I let those veterans down.”
Even though Nabers was disappointed in himself, Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed his appreciation for Nabers on Wednesday.
“I have a lot of confidence in Malik,” he said. “He also made a lot of plays for us. Confident young man. Keep on building.
“He's got the right mindset. Controls the things he can control. Works extremely hard. Knows the game plans inside and out and I have a lot of confidence in him.”
Phillips landed eighth on the list due to his skilled pass coverage and run game. He finished with 12 tackles in the Commanders game, including seven solos with a sack.
Although he was a third-round pick, he has earned the starting nickel cornerback position for New York. In Week 1, he was only on the field for 16 snaps. However, at that time, he had contributed four combined tackles and one tackle for loss.
Per Pro Football Focus, Phillips' 79.6 coverage rating places him sixth among slot cornerbacks with a minimum of 30 coverage snaps in the slot.
Fans and analysts alike were especially impressed with the rookie's play.
“Dru Phillips is going to be an absolute stud at the nickel position in this league,” former Pro Bowl defensive back Ryan Clark wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Giants face a tough road ahead starting this weekend against Cleveland and will be looking for their rookies to continue contributing.