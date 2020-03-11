GiantsCountry
Giants Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak

Patricia Traina

As NFL teams begin to ramp up their off-season activities, the Giants are keeping a close watch on developments related to the spread of the newest strain of the coronavirus.

"This is a fluid situation for all of us," a team spokesperson said when asked if there were any contingency plans in place that might affect normal operations. 

"At this point, we have not altered any of our plans. We have been and continue to follow the CDC guidelines designed to limit the spread of the virus."

According to the CDC website, the virus is thought to spread between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Among the preventive measures recommended by the CDC to curtail the spread of the virus include frequent handwashing; avoiding contact between one's hands and eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; putting distance between people in communities where the COVID-19 is spreading; and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. 

Five Potential "Affordable" Free Agent Possibilities the Giants Could Pursue

Got needs? The Giants sure do. And Pat Ragazzo has a list of five veteran free agents who could fill some of those needs while not necessarily breaking the bank.

Pat Ragazzo

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Release Statement Outlining Plans to Deal with Coronavirus Outbreak

The team will limit visitors to their East Rutherford, NJ headquarters and mandate employees work at home over the next two weeks.

Patricia Traina

A Look at a Potential Contract Structure for Leonard Williams and Whether It Makes Sense

CBS Sports' Joel Corry, a former NFL agent and salary cap expert, offers up a potential contract scenario for Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Here's a look at that structure and if the value matches what the giants would potentially be getting.

Patricia Traina

Giants Waive OT George Asafo-Adjei

Last year's seventh-round draft pick receives a failed physical designation after missing 2019 with a concussion.

Patricia Traina

How Getting Beat by a Girl Helped Mold Tristan Wirfs Into a Top Prospect

Competition came in many forms for a young Tristan Wirfs, including from an unlikely source that helped lay the groundwork for his toughness that he carried into football.

Jackson Thompson

COVID-19 Update: Giants to Pull Coaches, Scouts from Pro Day Workouts

The Giants join the Jets, Washington and other teams in adjusting their pre-draft travel plans given the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, but the league says that it's still planning, "for now" to start the 2020 league year on March 18.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Here's another look at a cornerback prospect who could provide depth on the Giants.

Ahmed Shifa

Reflecting on the Odell Beckham Jr Trade After One Year

It's still too early to say who of Cleveland or the Giants "won" the Odell Beckham Jr trade, but an early case could be made favoring the Giants as having come out on top of the deal that shook the NFL to its core.

Patricia Traina

by

Putt4Dough

Report: Giants, Eli Penny Agree to New 2-Year Contract

The underrated fullback is sticking around, according to a report.

Patricia Traina

Giants Fan and NFL Draft Prospect Yetur Gross-Matos Could Be an Answer for the Giants' Pass Rushing Needs

With the Giants needing pass rush help, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos would love nothing more than to contribute to that need if the Giants want him in next month's draft.

Jackson Thompson