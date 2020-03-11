GiantsCountry
Giants Keep Close Eye on Coronavirus Outbreak as They Go About Their Business

Patricia Traina

As NFL teams begin to ramp up their off-season activities, most teams have not, at least so far, altered their normal course of operations in the wake of the growing concerns behind the spread of the coronavirus.

That includes the Giants, who will welcome back their players for the start of their off-season program on April 6 and who, before that, will be busy visiting Pro Days around the country while also hosting visits from free agents and draft prospects.

Although the Giants are proceeding with business as usual, they are also closely monitoring coronavirus updates as provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

"This is a fluid situation for all of us," a team spokesperson said when asked if there were any contingency plans in place that might affect normal operations. 

"At this point, we have not altered any of our plans. We have been and continue to follow the CDC guidelines designed to limit the spread of the virus."

According to the CDC website, the virus is thought to spread between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Among the preventive measures recommended by the CDC to curtail the spread of the virus include frequent handwashing; avoiding contact between one's hands and eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; putting distance between people in communities where the COVID-19 is spreading; and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. 

