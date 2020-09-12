SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Name Nick Gates Starting Center

Jackson Thompson

Giants head coach Joe Judge confirmed that Nick Gates would start at center for the team's opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

"Nick has done a good job for us through camp," Judge said during a Saturday video call with reporters. 

"Spencer has done a tremendous job competing. We're very happy with both of guys on our roster, and we're very fortunate to have both guys working at the center position.

"Nick brings a lot of flexibility at other positions, but that's the direction we're going to go with right now."

Gates, now in his third season, has taken most of the reps this summer at center. 

However, Judge insisted all this week that there was still a competition between Gates and veteran Spencer Pulley, a competition that the coaches hoped to wrap up by Friday.

Gates, an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018, originally came into the NFL listed as an offensive tackle. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve, but last year, he was a valuable backup who stepped in at both guard and tackle when injuries struck the offensive line.  

Earlier this summer, the Giants rewarded Gates with a two-year $6.825 million contract extension.

Giants' offensive line coach Marc Colombo has praised Gates' development throughout camp, saying that Gates is the "alpha male you want at center." 

Gates, who has credited Pulley with helping him learn the position, has a tough test ahead of him against a Steelers defense that is very complex. 

True to form, he and Pulley have been hard at work, spending extra time this week in the film room to bounce observations off each other.

"Me and Spencer came in on Tuesday on our off day and probably watched film for about two, three hours extra, just kind of talked through a couple things," Gates said. 

Gates admitted that he'd likely have butterflies in his stomach come Monday night, but he added that comes with it being his first game of the new season. 

"I think it’s just the first game of the football season, especially this year, it will be a lot different," he said. "But I’m excited. I think it’s good to have butterflies." 

 

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Cowboyup
Cowboyup

Readers

Excellent decision, in my view.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants - Steelers: Players to Watch

Pat Ragazzo identifies which players we should keep a close eye on in the Giants' Week 1 matchup against the Steelers.

Pat Ragazzo

New York Giants Mailbag: Andrew Thomas, Roster Questions, and More

It's time for another edition of our weekly mailbag, so let's get to it.

Patricia Traina

What Each Giants Projected Defensive Starter Needs To Prove in 2020

The Giants have a lot of expectations for their revamped defensive unit. Here's a rundown of each projected key contributor's role and expectation.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | A Hard Reset, Wide Receiver Concerns and More

Leftovers from Friday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Joe Judge's reflections on 9/11.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Need Andrew Thomas Ready for Monday Night

The Giants will be relying on rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to play a critical role for the offense starting on Monday.

Jackson Thompson

by

Costelloct

Giant Test Awaits New York in Week 1

We're going to find out a lot about just how far the Giants have come under head coach Joe Judge and his staff Monday night when they take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson Thompson

Barkley: The Goal is for Me to Be So Elite, I Don't Think I'll Ever Reach It

Giants running back Saquon Barkley wants to be a "complete back" for the Giants, but admits that he might never reach his lofty expectations. Here's why.

Jackson Thompson

Jabrill Peppers Welcomes an Expanded Role

Jabrill Peppers just wants to play ball and it doesn't matter where or what he's asked to do.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Reflects on the Lessons of Resiliency Learned from 9/11

Joe Judge sported an FDNY cap during his Friday morning video conference as he reflected on the lessons learned from the 9/11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

Jackson Thompson