Giants’ Next Opponent Gets Bad News Regarding Key Defensive Starter
The New York Giants will host the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, but the Bengals will be without a key member of their defense for the game.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed an NFL Network report that third-year cornerback Dax Hill, who left Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens toward the end of the first quarter, suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the Bengals’ 41-38 loss in overtime on Sunday.
"Heartbroken for him," Taylor told reporters on Monday after confirming the diagnosis on the BEngals’ 2022 first-round pick.
With Hill done for the season, DJ Turner II, whom he beat out in camp this summer for the starting job, is projected to take over the role.
The Bengals' pass defense is currently ranked 19th in the league, allowing 214 yards per game, and 24th per pass play, allowing 6.90 yards per play.
The Giants host the Bengals Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 PM ET.
