Giants Notebook: Gettleman’s Draft Power Ranking, Eli Not a Hall of Famer, and More

NFL.com’s General Manager Power Rankings: Draft Edition

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal put together a power ranking of the NFL general managers and the job they have done with utilizing draft capital. So where did Giants general manager Dave Gettleman land?

Yep, you guessed it: At the bottom third of the league. Gettleman finished 22 out of 23, just ahead of the raiders’ duo of Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden. (Note: Rosenthal didn’t cover some of the newer GMs because they don’t yet have a big enough body of work.)

Of Gettleman (who ranked behind Howie Roseman of the Eagles), Rosenthal wrote, “Gettleman wants a team full of large humans who can run the ball and stop the run, an approach that's out of step with the current NFL. There is a ticking clock on Gettleman's plan coming together in time.”

Albert Breer: Eli Manning Not a Hall of Famer

SI.com’s Albert Breer, in his latest mailbag, was asked if he considers retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning as Hall of Fame Material. (actually, the question was a two-parter as someone also asked if Julian Edelman was Hall-worthy.)

Said Breer, “Both guys, to me, wouldn’t sniff the Hall of Fame based on regular-season production, and I’m not sure there was a point in either’s career when you could say, That guy is top five at his position. And on balance, I believe in most cases that being elite at your position for an extended period, more than just a point in time, is the prereq for getting in.”

I can’t entirely agree with Breer on this point. Like it or not, Manning won two Super Bowls against the Patriots and was named the MVP of both games. Compare him to Joe Namath of the Jets (whom Breer mentions, by the way) and Namath’s stats--if Broadway Joe is Hall-worthy, then Manning certainly should at least deserve a sniff of Canton.

Marc Ross Peels Back the Curtain on Some Giants Missteps

Former Giants executive Marc Ross, now a media personality, recently appeared on The Ringer NFL Show podcast. He revealed that one thing he’d like to change about his tenure with the team was a re-do of the 2012 draft in which he would have selected quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012.

Ross also admitted the Giants screwed up the first round of the 2016 draft when they lost out on their top two targets (offensive lineman Jack Conklin and pass rusher Leonard Floyd). New York made the panic pick of cornerback Eli Apple, a prospect that many draft analysts ranked as a Day 2 prospect.

The Giants experienced one of their worst decades in the 16-game schedule between 2011-2020.

Ross, who ran the team’s draft for then-general manager Jerry Reese, was hired by Reese after the 2007 draft and remained with the organization until 2018 when he unsuccessfully interviewed for the general manager post that ultimately went to Dave Gettleman.

