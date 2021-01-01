NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants OL Coach Dave DeGuglielmo Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Giants will be without their offensive line coach and possibly more as two close contacts have also been identified.
The Giants confirmed that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, DeGuglielmo will not be on the sideline Sunday when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in a critical regular-season finale that could impact who wins the NFC East.

The Giants haven't said what their contingency plans are to replace DeGuglielmo, but New York does have Ben Wilkerson, who is their assistant offensive line coach and a former NFL offensive lineman, on their staff as one potential candidate assuming he is not one of the two potential close contacts mentioned by the team in their announcement.

The Giants also announced that two potential close contacts of DeGuglielmo's have immediately been isolated. The team did not identify those contacts, so it's unclear if they are coaches or players.

As of now, the team's Quest Diagnostics Training Center remains open, and the team is set to follow its normal practice and meeting schedule today.

DeGuglielmo is the third Giants coach to test positive for the COVID-19 virus this year. Earlier, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and offensive assistant Stephen Brown tested positive for the virus and had to miss the game against the Browns.

Garrett has since recovered and has been back at work, admitting that he had no idea how he came down with the virus.

"Like most of us, we’re pretty much reclusive all during the season, so I haven’t really seen anybody," Garrett said this week. 

"I don’t know how it happened. The people that are close to me have not tested positive. For whatever reason, it popped positive so I had to deal with that the last week and a half or so. But I’m feeling fine, ready to go. I thought our guys did a good job in my absence, but it’s fun to be back."

Stay tuned for more on this story.

