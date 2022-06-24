Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Dealt with Hip Issue During Spring

And yes, it is a minor issue that the team simply exercised caution on during the spring.

New York Giants first-round draft pick Kayvn Thibodeaux ended up missing most of the final phase of the off-season program ater suffering a lower body injury on the team's third OTA practice.

While the Giants never specified the nature of the injury, which occured during a practice the media had access to, The Athletic is reporting that Thibodeaux tweaked his hip.

The Giants, perhaps out of an abundance of caution, kept Thibodeaux out of the rest of the practices.

The good news is that on those days where the media was allowed in, Thibodeaux, sporting one of the red medical jerseys introduced by the coaches this year to designate players who were not quite 100 percent, was kept off to the side even during team warm-ups, while some of the other red jersey players were able to get in some work with the team.

Thibodeaux's injury is considered to be minor and is not soemthing that is expected to keep him out of the start of training camp next month. The rookie might not have done work with his teammates, but he did partake in agility drills and did some sprints under the watchful eye of the trainers, and looked to be moving with no apparent discomfort.

Head coach Brian Daboll downplayed the injury, and reminded reporters that not all injuries are created equal as far as an indiviudal's recovery time.

In downplaying Thibodeaux's injury, Daboll also reminded everyone of the date of timing, adding that there was no great urgency to push injured players at that point.

“Look, there’s a time to be smart and there’s a time to make sure you’re pushing through things the best you can. You have to balance those,” he said. “What is it, June what? June 8th. So guys that we’ve got to take a little bit off them on June 8th so they’re ready to go fully on July 26th, I think that’s being smart."

