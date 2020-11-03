SI.com
Giants on the Rise in the MMQB's  Power Rankings

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Thompson

The Giants were supposed to be done with moral victories, but their losing effort to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday was at least good enough for some respect.

The Giants didn't play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers hard enough to pull out a win, as they fell 25-23 for their seventh loss of the season.

But they did play hard enough for the folks at the MMQB to acknowledge the progress the team is making, earning their highest spot since Week 2 in the MMQB's latest power rankings.

The Giants took a two-point jump, moving up from No. 29, where they had been for the last three weeks, to No. 27. And that ranking might have even been higher, writes the MMQB crew:

The Giants delivered their best performance of the season against one of the top teams in their conference. But QB Daniel Jones still hasn’t shaken the turnover bug, throwing two INTs on plays where he could have easily thrown the ball away.

Despite winning just one game in the first half of the season, the Giants might just be the best of the teams in the NFL with a poor record this year given that the defense has been solid and the offense, while shaky, has had its moments.

For the Giants, it's usually come down to a play here, a play there being the difference, and that was no different against the Bucs as they were a 2-point conversion away from tying the game and sending it to overtime.

That the Giants have mostly held their own against some elite competition certainly has the MMQB team's attention as they moved the Giants ahead of the Cowboys, who sit at No. 30, and the Washington Football Team, ranked at No. 28. (The Eagles' 23r ranking is the best of the division.)

The Giants may very well be the best 1-7 team the NFL has to offer, but as Bill Parcells once said, "You are what your record says you are," and the Giants right now are a team that is headed toward a top-5 slot in next year's draft. 

Bruce Arians: Daniel Jones is Trying To Do Too Much

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to make costly mistakes, and his follies are even starting to warrant the input of opposing coaches.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 Storylines to Watch

The Giants (1-7) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) tonight at MetLife Stadium. Here’s a look at five key storylines that could play a significant factor in the game's outcome.

Patricia Traina

How To Watch: Giants vs Buccaneers

Here's how to watch the Giants' Week-8 Monday night matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Week 8 Report Card

Grading the Giants unit performances after their 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patricia Traina

Snap Chat: Thoughts About the Giants Week 8 Snap Counts

Thoughts about the running back rotation, plus Golden Tate's dwindling snaps.

Patricia Traina

Takeaways from the Giants' 25-23 Loss to Tampa Bay

Some leftover thoughts from the Giants’ 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants | What Happened on the Failed 2-Point Conversion?

Referee Brad Rogers explains why the flag was picked up on the failed two-point conversion that cost the Giants a chance to send the game into overtime.

Patricia Traina

Five Missteps That Have Stunted the Giants’ Rebuild

Why aren't the Giants further along in their rebuild? You can probably point to these five steps for starters.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Finishing Games, Daniel Jones' Future and More

Notable leftovers from the Giants' 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday

Jackson Thompson

Draft Prospect Profile | RB Cam Akers, Florida State

If Wayne Gallman is no longer in the picture, maybe the Giants might look to a Day 3 prospect such as Florida State's Cam Akers to compete as the No. 2 back behind starter Saquon Barkley.

Pat Ragazzo

