New York Giants Open as 2.5-point Favorites over Carolina Panthers

Things are looking up for the Giants as far as the oddsmakers are concerned.

Underdogs no more? Following their big win against the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants, who open their 2022 regular-season home schedule against the Carolina Panthers this week, begin the week as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Giants haven't been favored much by the odds makers of late, but their gritty showing in Week 1, in which they overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit, has sparked a renewed sense of faith.

In their comeback attempt, the Giants stormed back with big plays from running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard. And head coach Brian Daboll, proving he is not afraid to be aggressive, made a bold call with less than 1:10 left to go for a 2-point conversion after tight end Chris Myarick scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones for the game-winning points.

Carolina, who fell to the Browns 26-24 on a last-second field goal last week, currently leads the regular-season series with the Giants 5-6, and has an 0-1 postseason advantage over the Giants. Last year, however, the Giants dominated the Panthers, 25-3, with then-rookie pass rusher Azeez Ojulari recording 2.5 sacks.

The Panthers won't be pushovers, however. Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield now runs the huddle, and Carolina has a healthy and dangerous Christian McCaffery back in the lineup. McCaffery will be a good test for the Giants run defense, which held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 82 yards last week.

The Giants and Panthers kick off at 1 PM ET this Sunday.

