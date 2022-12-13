Giants Open as Underdogs Ahead of Critical NFC East Game vs. Washington

The Giants haven't been favored in weeks by the odds makers, and that's not changing this week.

The New York Giants haven't been nearly as hot in the second half of the season as they were in the first, and the odds makers continue to take note of that.

The Giants, who are looking for their first win since they beat the Houston Texans on November 13, open this week as a 4.5-point underdog against the Washington Commanders, who will play host to the Giants for Sunday Night Football.

The Giants, who tied the Commanders 20-20 two weeks ago, have gone 1-3-1 since returning from their Week 9 bye. Admittedly wrecked by injuries to the receivers, offensive line, and defensive secondary, the Giants lost their three games in that span by two or more scores after keeping things much closer in their first eight games.

This weekend's game looms large for the Giants, who are currently clinging to the seventh spot in the seven-member NFC playoff field. Washington currently holds the tiebreaker over the Giants by having a better division record, which is the second tiebreaker in the process should two teams have the same won-loss-tie record at season's end.

If the Giants can beat Washington, they will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, the first in the pecking order, thereby erasing Washington's hold on the second tiebreaker.

The Giants, coming off an embarrassing 48-22 loss to the Eagles Sunday, have quickly sought to flush that game and focus on what lies ahead.

"I know Washington will bring it," said left tackle Andrew Thomas. "They want to be in the playoffs just as bad as we do. It’s going to come down to who wants it more and who executes better. That’s what we’re focused on, and trying to do that on Sunday."

Should the Giants lose to Washington, their playoff hopes won't necessarily be over, but they will lose even more control of their destiny.

"We know what’s on the line," said Thomas. "You already know the mentality that comes with that. Washington is a great team. Our division is great this year. We know what this game means, and we’re doing our best to prepare for that."

