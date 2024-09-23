Giants Open as Underdogs at Home vs. Dallas Cowboys
Despite their at-times dominating win over the Cleveland Browns, the odds makers still aren’t quite ready to favor the New York Giants in a home game.
This week is no exception. FanDuel’s opening odds for this week’s Thursday night clash between the two NFC East rivals has the Giants as a 4.5-point underdog, with the over/under set at 43.5, the Giants at -105 for the under and the Cowboys at -115 for the over.
A look at recent history certainly justifies the odds makers favoring the Cowboys in this game despite their current two-game losing streak. Dallas has won the last six meetings, and 13 of the last 14 dating back to 2017.
And in their last two meetings, the Cowboys have blown the Giants out of the water by a combined score of 89-17.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a 12-2 regular-season record against the Giants; interestingly the one game the Giants won in the last 14 games played against Dallas came when Prescott was on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Prescott has 27 career touchdowns to only eight interceptions in games against the Giants, all of which provides Cowboys fans who are still reeling from their beloved team’s two-game losing streak hope that Thursday night turns into a Cowboys home away from home game.
The Giants and Cowboys currently hold a 1-2 record, but Dallas is ahead of the Giants in the NFC East standings thanks to a better points scored figure (77) than the Giants (45). With a win, the Giants would not only move ahead of Dallas, but they’d also have a half-game up thanks to the head-to-head factor.
