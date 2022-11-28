Giants Open as Underdogs at Home vs. Washington

With the New York Giants losing three of their last four and the Washington Commanders winning six of their last seven, this week’s opening odds naturally favor the Commanders, even though they are the visiting team.

SI Sportsbook has the Commanders as a 2.5-point favorite –not a huge gap, but certainly an indication of how well the Commanders have been playing down the stretch.

The Giants, meanwhile, have continued to scratch and claw and battle, but with injuries mounting at an alarming rate, two of their three losses over the last four weeks have been by two or more scores.

The good news for the Giants is that they should be getting back some of their injured this week. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will hopefully be able to return to action since both being knocked out in Week 7 against the Jaguars.

The Giants have missed Bellinger not just in the passing game but also as a blocker, where it’s fair to wonder if the struggles encountered by the running game have been a direct result of the rookie’s exit from the lineup.

Tyre Phillips has filled in for Neal and been serviceable at tackle, but the Giants would much rather have the bookend to Andrew Thomas in the lineup taking snaps and getting better for the long term.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee), both of whom have been on injured reserve, could also be ready to begin ramping up. Ojulari could help boost the pass rush, which, while able to generate pressure, has struggled to finish off opposing quarterbacks.

Bredeson, the starting left guard at the beginning of the season, would provide some stability at the position where rookie Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and veteran Shane Lemieux (toe) are not only dealing with injuries but have had their share of struggles.

Join the Giants Country Community