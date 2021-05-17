Giants Open Phase 2 of Off-season Program with Decent Attendance | Report

Approximately 40 members of the New York Giants' 90-man roster have showed up for the first day of the Phase 2 off-season workouts, according to a report.

Despite issuing a statement via the NFLPA expressing a reluctance to partake in the voluntary off-season program, roughly 40 members of the New York Giants were on hand Monday for the start of Phase 2 of the workouts, according to an NFL Network report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport didn't go into details as to which players showed up, but it's probably not a stretch to assume that 17 of the 22 players who attended this past weekend's rookie minicamp--a group that includes the six draft picks, three undrafted free agents, and the two new veteran additions (running back Corey Clement and receiver/tight end Kelvin Benjamin)--were present.

RELATED:

During Phase 2, which lasts a week, the players can have full interaction with their position coaches, which was not allowed under Phase 1.

However, no drills involving offense vs. defense are permitted until Phase 3, the voluntary OTA/mandatory minicamp phase, and often the most important of the three off-season phases.

Although the estimated number of 40 players represents half of the 90-man roster, it's still an encouraging sign to see that there are players who are committed to showing up for coaching despite the NFLPA's recommendation to the contrary regarding the voluntary phase.

“Obviously it’s a voluntary period so we are going to work with every player we can whether it’s virtual or in-person,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said Saturday.

“So obviously whoever is here we’ll coach in person, whoever is virtual for the meetings we’ll work with them virtually. Some guys will be doing both.’’

The Giants will begin Phase 3 of their off-season program a week from today, on May 24. Their workout schedule consists of OTAs planned for May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, and June 14-15, with a mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 8-10.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.