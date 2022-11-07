Giants Open Week 10 as a 6.5 Favorite vs. Texans
The New York Giants open up Week 10 of the NFL season as a 6.5-point favorite against the Houston Texans at home, the largest point spread this season in which they've been favored.
The Giants, 6-2, are coming off their bye and have what many regard as an easy start to the second half of their schedule given their games against the 1-6-1 Texans, who lost to the Philadephia Eagles 29-17 last Thursday night, and the 2-6 Lions, who upset the Green Bay Packers, 15-9.
Following those two games, the Giants have five straight games against division opponents, starting with a Thanksgiving date against the Cowboys in Arlington.
The Texans currently own the league's worst record, but they made a game of it against the Eagles, a 10.5-point favorite, last week. The Texans have been their own worst enemy, given their inconsistent play, though the team boasts a strong running game led by Dameon Pierce, whose 678 rushing yards is sixth in the NFL.
That's not good news for a Giant run defense that's allowed opponents 5.5 rushing yards per carry, the second most in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Chargers (5.7 yards/carry).
The Giants, 17-24 out of a bye. They will kickoff against the Texans Sunday at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET.
