Giants Open Week 10 as an Underdog vs. Eagles | Breaking It Down

Not impressed.

That’s the message the oddsmakers are sending to the Giants this week despite their 23-20 win over the Washington Football Team last week, as oddsmakers have the Giants as a 3-point underdog in their Week 10 game this weekend against the Eagles, according to BetMGM.

Okay, maybe a little impressed, as the point spread is better than the 5-point underdogs the Giants were for the first matchup, that at Lincoln Financial Field, earlier this year.

And yes, the Giants are coming off the aforementioned win, even though they blew a 17-point lead only to end up just barely covering last week’s three-point spread.

This week, a Giants win would move them into a tie with the Eagles for first place in the division—how’s that for bizarro land?

But that’s easier said than done. As much as the Giants have owned the Washington Football Team, so have the Eagles owned the Giants, who have won the last eight meetings between the two clubs.

But don’t tell the members of the 2020 Giants that they have some unwanted visitors living rent-free in their heads, messing with their confidence.

“I don’t think it’s any of the confidence portion, but it’s definitely something you think about throughout the week, knowing that you can either end that streak or continue the streak type of thing,” said linebacker Blake Martinez.

“For the most part, it’s a week by week basis. Obviously, any team can go out there and win. I think for us, it’s just keeping that improvement going week by week, and going out there and doing what we need to do to get a win on Sunday.”

The Giants insist they’re not worried about past records or what’s potentially at stake and that their focus is strictly on improving each day.

But until they show they can handle the Eagles, against whom the last time New York was favored was in Week 9 of the 2016 season (3 points), talk is cheap.

Let’s break the odds down and take a look at a little history while we’re at it.

ATS: -3 Eagles

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: -176 Eagles/+150 Giants

The Giants improved to 6-3 against the spread with their win over Washington, 3-4-1 against the point spread (and who split the regular-season series with the Giants as far as the point spread went this year).

But thanks to that win, something happened. The Giants showed improvement on offense, which has been their Achilles heel this season.

You can argue that the defense blew a 17-point lead, which would have made bettors more relaxed with their support of the Giants last week, but that improvement by the offense, whose running game had its best showing this year, could very well be a big reason why the point spread isn’t more comprehensive than the Delaware Water Gap considering the Eagles will look a lot different (as in healthier) for this game.

The Eagles activated rookie receiver Jalen Reagor, left tackle Jason Peters, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Rudy Ford from the injured reserve list on October 31. And

Lane Johnson, who was banged up in the last meeting, was inactive for the Eagles last game two weeks ago against the Cowboys. His status for Sunday’s game against the Giants is unknown at this point.

So while it’s not as though the Eagles will be fielding a new team, there will be a few new faces the Giants will have to prepare for that they didn’t see in the first meeting.

That, more than the ongoing Eagles hex over the Giants, might very well end up being the most prominent hump New York needs to overcome.

Last week the Giants hit the projected O/U of 43 right on the nose. That doesn’t change the fact that they continue to struggle scoring, having failed to top the over in six of their nine games this season.

So far, the Giants have averaged 17.2 points per game for the season but have seen an uptick over their last three games to suggest that maybe their scoring offense is coming to life. Over that period, the 31st ranked Giants have averaged 22.7 points per game.

But like the Giants, the Eagles have struggled to score as well. They’re averaging 20.5 points per game this season (27th in the league), but they have averaged 19.7 points in their last three.

Given the trends by both teams over the last three games, the under would appear to be the smart bet, especially since the Giants this season have averaged just 15.8 points at home (worse than the league’s lowest-scoring team, the Jets) while the Eagles are averaging 20.7 points per game on the road.