Giants Open Week 16 as 10.5-Point Underdogs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Two former NFL special teams coordinators turned head coaches will match wits this weekend as the Giants and Ravens both need this game to keep their respective dimming playoff hopes alive.

The New York Giants held a Cleveland Browns team that had been averaging 34.3 points per game over their last three contests to 20 points, which should have been enough to win were it not for the stagnant Giants offense.

Despite the solid play of the Giants defense, the oddsmakers have listed New York as a 10.5-point underdog, only the third time this season the Giants have been a double-digit underdog.

The wide point spread comes as no surprise considering the Ravens have the sixth-best scoring offense in the NFL (28.8 points per game) and have been averaging 40.3 points per game over their last three contests, the best three-game average in the league.

ATS: +10.5 Giants / -10.5 Ravens

Over/Under: O 45.5 (-115) Giants / U 45.5 (-106) Ravens

Moneyline: +430 Giants /-589 Ravens

The Giants, who are hoping to have starting quarterback Daniel Jones back this week, are 3-0 against the spread this season when they’ve been a double-digit underdog. Again, you can thank the defense for that as New York’s point margins in games in which they’ve been a double-digit underdog saw them lose to the Rams (+13.5) by eight points, lose to the Bucs (+13) by two points, and beat the Seahawks (+10.%) by five points.

With that said, there has been a disturbing trend developing with Giants games of late, and that is they’ve lost their last two games by more than one score. Although that’s more a function of the offense only managing to score 13 points in those two games, it’s something to consider when deciding which direction to take with the point spread this week.

If you’re leaning toward taking the Ravens and the points and the over/under, Baltimore is 8-5-1 against the spread, having won their last four in a row. They have also hit the over in three out of their last four in that same stretch.

