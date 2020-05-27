Giants Opponent Breakdown | Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 1

The Giants' re-tooled (and still young) defense will face quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. The game will mark Roethlisberger's 17th league season and his return from a season-ending elbow injury.

Those are not the only significant storylines this game has to offer. The contest, if played, will also commemorate the tenth anniversary of the opening of MetLife Stadium, and will be the first game of the Joe Judge era.

On the field, it will be the first time Roethlisberger, drafted in 2004 as part of a quarterbacks class that included Phillip Rivers and Eli Manning, will face a Giants team whose offense will not be led by Manning.

Roethlisberger, whom ironically former general manager Ernie Accorsi was willing to draft, had he not been able to pull off that historic and franchise-changing trade to acquire Manning from the San Diego Chargers, is 3-1 against the Giants in his career and 2-0 at the Giants' home turf.

In four meetings against the Giants since 2004, Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,010 yards six touchdowns and nine interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Roethlisberger remains, as he was earlier in his career, challenging to bring down to the ground (not that he's much to move around the pocket as Roethlisberger is among the last of the true pocket passers in the league).

But the Steelers offense is not infallible, not considering the unit is not only getting on in age but has had some injury issues. So despite the experience, the Steelers offense should make for a good test against the Giants young and revamped defensive unit.

By The Numbers: Steers vs. Giants

Giants lead all-time series 44-30-3

Since NFL-AFL 1970 merger Steelers lead series 6-4

Since 2000 Steelers lead series 3-2

First meeting: September 20, 1933, Giants 23 at Steelers (Pittsburgh Pirates) 2

Last meeting: December 4, 2016, Giants 14 @ Steelers 24

Largest Giants margin of victory: September 22, 1935, Giants 42 at Steelers (Pittsburgh Pirates) 7

Largest Steelers margin of victory: November 30, 1952, Steelers 63 vs Giants 7

Oct 1, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt (90) defends a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Key Matchup: Edge TJ Watt vs. Giants Right Tackle

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will face a solid Steelers defense, last season's fifth-best overall unit, third-best pass defense (194.6 passing yards per game), and the league leader in sacks (54).

With most of that defense returning intact, the Giants will find out once and for all if their offensive line is different or better. All eyes will especially be on whomever of Andrew Thomas and Nate Solder lines up across from Steelers sack leader T.J. Watt, whose 14.5 sacks last season ranked fifth in the NFL.

Watt lines up primarily on the left side of the Steelers defense, which means he'll primarily face whoever is at right tackle for the Giants.

The early assumption is that Nate Solder, who last year struggled through an injury-filled season and who gave up a league-high 56 pressures among all tackles, will be flipping from left tackle to right tackle to allow for rookie Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, to play left tackle.

However, Giants head coach Joe Judge hasn't made any decisions about that yet, even though logic argues that such a move makes the most sense for the long term.

Regardless of who plays right tackle, expect the Giants to keep tight end Levine Toilolo, a good blocker, close. Toilolo was brought on board, in part due to his blocking prowess.

Although he didn't play many pass-blocking snaps last year for the 49ers--Pro Football Focus has him down for only 24 such snaps--Toilolo allowed just two pressures.

More importantly, the Giants, if they run Saquon Barkley to the right side, will want to make sure that Watt isn't there to blow up the play before it has a chance to get going, as last year, Watt's 37 stops for zero or negative yardage ranked eighth among all NFL edge rushers.