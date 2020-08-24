SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

Giants Optimistic About Unlocking Leonard Williams' Potential

Jackson Thompson

For years the talk surrounding New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has bordered on the disappointing side.

That’s understandable given that Williams, the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft, came with such high expectations as an all-around defensive lineman.

But while Williams has had a modicum of success developing as a pass rusher in his five-year career, he hasn’t quite lived up to his draft billing, something that Giants defensive line coach Sean Spencer is looking to help change.

"He's doing a great job of taking the classroom work and what we do in the meetings prior to practice and being able to bring that out on the field," Spencer said. "I think he's starting to put it all together. He's always had the tools; he's working on refining his craft right now."

Williams proved he's capable of making an impact on the defense after being traded to the Giants from the Jets halfway through the 2019 season.

In eight games with the Giants, Williams finished third on the defense with 31 total pressures. He also ranked 13th in pressure rate at 11.3 percent (out of 87 defensive linemen) and tied for the lead in quarterback hits (19) with Calais Campbell.

After Williams was acquired in Week 8, the Giants defensive line combined for 82 run defense stops of zero or negative yards. But his half-sack total from last season is what stuck in the craw of many critics of the trade which saw the Giants send the Jets a third-round pick in this year’s class and a fifth-rounder for next year.

Williams has the chance to change that narrative in 2020 with improved sack totals. Spencer believes Williams has the natural athleticism to achieve that this year, it's just a matter of getting the right technique down.

"He's a tremendous athlete,” Spencer said. “We’ve got to take him from being just a tremendous athlete to refining him as a football player.”

Sometimes with players, the expectations can gravitate into viewing them as something they’re not. In Williams, for example, he can rush the passer, but his struggles have been finishing the job.

"Clearly there are things that he's going to do very really well, and you want to use those tools. But at the same time in the framework of what I'm teaching, he's doing those things and trying to articulate those things on the field."

Spencer has been trying to get Williams and the rest of the defensive linemen to finish plays by running after them if they fail to go that extra step or two. The hope is that with Williams in particular, who often last year was just a hair or two away from finishing the job, the sacks and pressures increase.

So far, the Giants franchise player has been receptive to Spencer’s tactics.

"I love working with Coach Spencer so far," Williams said earlier this summer. "I like his energy and the way he coaches his guys. He’s real hands-on. He has that loud, deep voice that as a d-line coach, it’s kind of something that I like."

The 26-year-old defensive lineman will probably like it even more as he seeks to earn a multiyear contract offering a big payday from the Giants or another team who sees Williams as a long-term investment worth having on the roster.

"I’m definitely still a young player in this league," Williams said. "I feel like I still have a lot in the tank. I still feel like I have a lot of years left in me to play in this league. I think I just need to keep going and take it day by day."

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants: 5 Bold Predictions for The 2020 Season

There's a lot of good that can potentially come out of the 2020 Giants season. Mike Addensky goes out on a limb to make five bold predictions that would likely make a lot of Giants fans happy if they were to come to fruition this year.

Mike Addvensky

Are the Giants Legitimate NFC East Contenders?

Sports Illustrated's Gary Gramling and Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher don't give the Giants much respect in the NFC East title race. Here's why their shared opinion might be on thin ice.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Receivers David Sills V and Alex Bachman Turning Heads in Camp

Receivers David Sills V and Alex Bachman were both on the Giants practice squad last year. And both are hoping to be the next undrafted free agent success stories for the Giants.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants vs. AFC North | Preview

Which AFC North team will be the toughest challenge for the Giants in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Bret Bielema's Plan to Optimize the Outside Linebackers

Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema is having personal meetings with the Giants outside linebackers to try and get the best out of them in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 24, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Cody Latimer's release in Washington.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Training Camp Report: The Secret Behind Darnay Holmes’ Rapid Progression

Plus head coach Joe Judge's stance on training camp fights, a potentially concerning development, and a very weird day in the league with COVID-19 testing.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants QB Coach Jerry Schuplinski Sees Improvement in Daniel Jones

In his second season, Jones is showing off a stronger arm and has been improving in all facets of his game, according to quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Bonus Camp Report: The "Who's That?" Edition

When these guys were signed by the Giants, they had some fans asking "Who's that?" Well, if these relatively unknown players continue making noise in Giants training camp, pretty soon they'll go from being "Who?" to "Wow!"

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 23, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy setting a Super Bowl expectation in Dallas.

Jackson Thompson