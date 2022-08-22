Giants Pass Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Sprained MCL
According to the NFL Network, the New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss between three and four weeks after suffering a sprained MCL.
Thibodeaux was injured in the second quarter of Sunday night's 25-22 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals when offensive lineman Thaddeus Moss blocked him.
When the first-round pick initially went down, there was concern that his injury was a lot worse than it initially looked, but then the linebacker began showing signs of the injury not being as catastrophic when he waved off the cart and was later seen smiling after emerging from the blue medical tent following an examination.
The three to four-week period would keep Thibodeaux in play for the Giants' September 11 season opener against the Titans. Even if the rookie misses that game, which is probably a safe bet given how close it would be, the hope is he'd be back on the field by the following week.
The NFL Network also reported that Thibodeaux's ACL and meniscus are intact. The linebacker told reporters he'd be back as he left the locker room with no apparent walking aids or a significant limp.
The Giants are also waiting on test results on another rookie linebacker, sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers. Early indications are that Beavers might not have been as fortunate as Thibodeaux regarding his diagnosis.
