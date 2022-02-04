Patrick Graham Draws Interest from Raiders for DC Position

The Giants want Patrick Graham back as their defensive coordinator. So why are they allowing him to pursue what appears to be a lateral move?

The Giants aren't out of the woods just yet regarding defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's status.

Graham, whom new head coach Brian Daboll expressed a desire to retain on his staff, looked to be all but certain to return to the team after the Minnesota Vikings, who interviewed Graham for their head coaching position, decided to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for their vacancy.

But now comes word from the NFL Network that Graham will interview for the Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator position on new head coach Josh McDaniels' staff.

Graham is still under contract to the Giants, and this is his chance to be reunited with McDaniels, with whom he was on the Patriots staff, in Las Vegas.

The question is, why would the Giants allow for Graham, who also holds the Assistant head Coach title, to interview for what would appear to be a lateral move or even a step down depending on whether McDaniels was to name Graham his second in command.

The answer is that the Giants are being consistent. They allowed the 43-year-old Graham to interview with the Steelers for their vacancy defensive coordinator position while the Giants were conducting a head coaching search.

Rather than shut down Graham's opportunities to pursue other opportunities now that the team has a new head coach (a position for which Graham interviewed), the Giants are trying to do right by Graham in allowing him to continue exploring his options around the league.

Daboll reportedly has several assistant coaches on board, including offensive coordinators Mike Kafka, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. However, the Giants have not confirmed any hires that may have already been made.

