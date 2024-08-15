Giants Pay Touching Tribute to Young Fan
The New York Giants have paid tribute to a young Wappinger Falls, New York fan whose life was tragically cut short in a bicycle accident last week.
Fourteen-year-old Jac Cortes, an eighth-grader who was a diehard Giants fan, was reportedly struck by a truck while riding his bike.
The loss of Cortes, who proudly wore a Giants jersey for his seventh-grade yearbook photo, has resulted in an outpouring of support from his community, which has contributed over $30,000 to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member to cover the funeral expenses, exceeding the $6,000 goal initially set.
His family, in honoring the young man’s life, encouraged visitors looking to pay their respects to wear Giants apparel in honor of Jac’s memory.
The Giants, who learned of Cortes’s passing, sent their condolences and a special care package to the Cortes family that consisted of a signed helmet and flowers from the team, along with a message of condolences.