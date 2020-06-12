GiantsCountry
Giants Player Profile | Austin Johnson, DT

Jackson Thompson

2019 Season Rewind

Austin Johnson's role on the Tennessee Titans was scaled back in 2019 from where he was before. After making nine starts at nose tackle for the Titans and racking up 22 tackles and a sack, Johnson only made one start last season in a reserve role.

However, Johnson did see his fair share of action by playing in all 16 games and increased his tackling production as a backup with 23 tackles as opposed to the 22 he had in 2018.

Johnson's best game in 2019 was his lone start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, in which he played a career-high 77 percent of defensive snaps. He made three tackles in the interior of the defensive line, two of which were solo tackles.

Johnson played primarily as a nose tackle in Tennessee's 4-3 defense, rotating in with Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey and DaQuon Jones.

Johnson was a very limited part of Tennesee's playoff run, however, making one tackle in the Wild Card game against the New England Patriots but saw only 17 combined snaps in the Divisional round and AFC Championship game.

For Johnson, it was a harsh step back from his last postseason run in the 2017 playoffs. Johnson previously played in both of Tennesee's 2017 postseason games and even made a playoff start against the Kansas City Chiefs in that year's Wild Card round.

For the Giants, one game that may stand out is a start Johnson made against the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, when he recorded a sack on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday Night Football.

Looking Ahead

While Johnson played mostly as an interior defensive tackle in Tennesee's 4-3 defense, he could find a role as a reserve defensive end in the new Giants defensive scheme.

Johnson will probably not find a role as a starter, though he'll be a part of the rotation if he can hold off one of B.J. Hill and R.J. McIntosh.

Johnson's strongest trait is his discipline and football IQ, as he doesn't get fooled by misdirection plays such as reverses, screens, counters, or toss sweeps. He's generally in the right area to make the tackle but doesn't always make the tackle.

One of Johnson's most unique traits is his ball skills, which are well above average for a defensive tackle. He boasts five career passes defended as a defensive tackle.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense sometimes dropped defensive tackles back into coverage in Miami, which is a role Johnson might be at an advantage of if given the opportunity.

