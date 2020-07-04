Giants Player Profile | Binjimen Victor, Wide Receiver

2019 Season Rewind

Binjimen Victor jumped on the scene two seasons earlier in 2017 when he hauled in seven touchdowns on 23 receptions.

In 2019 Victor was a big play receiver for OSU. Recording 35 receptions during his senior campaign, he averaged 16.4 yards per reception during the season, collecting 573 yards. He also collected six touchdowns during the season.

That performance helped the Buckeyes record an 13-1 record and reach the college football semifinals. During the season, OSU won another Big Ten Conference championship, and Victor collected three receptions for 55 yards.

Victor's other notable games included three receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown versus Michigan State, five receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns at Rutgers and two receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Florida Atlantic.

Looking Ahead

Victor went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Giants signed him. Victor walks into a receiver room that people would believe is ripe to grab a spot, but when you take a more in-depth look, it is going to be challenging to make the final roster.

Victor fits the physical description of a receiver that has success in a Jason Garrett offense. At 6'4" and 200 pounds, you can understand why he was such a weapon in the red zone.

The bad thing is that the receiver group seems to be filled with big receivers now, which could make it difficult for Victor to wrestle away a spot.

Special teams ace Cody Core is 6'3," and 205 pounds, West Virginia standout David Sills V is 6'3" and 211 pounds and Victor's OSU teammate and fellow rookie free agent signing Austin Mack is 6'2" and 215 pounds.

That doesn't include Evan Engram, who will likely split out wide more in Garrett's offense, and 6'7" undrafted rookie Rysen John from Canada.

With Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton, who are all but guaranteed to make the roster, and Core who will make the team for his special teams prowess, it doesn't leave much room for many others.

There are probably only two slots remaining, and it will be tough for Victor to beat out guys like Corey Coleman, Sills V, Da'Mari Scott, and Alex Bachman.

He also has a lot of competition from the other rookie receivers Mack and LSU's Derrick Dillon. It is possible that Victor might only be working for a practice squad spot, especially if there are no preseason games.