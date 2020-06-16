Giants Player Profile | Dana Levine, DE

2019 Rewind

After missing four games in 2018 with an ankle injury, defensive end Dana Levine finished his college career at Temple with his best season, racking up 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Levine's best game of the season came in a 45-21 loss to SMU in which he tallied a career-high two sacks and one quarterback hit. It was one of two instances in which Levine demonstrated his ability to get to the quarterback with regularity.

Against East Carolina, Levine had a sack and three additional quarterback hits.

The talented defensive front surrounding Levine at Temple was both a blessing and a curse. The cast of talented defenders would take up a lot of playing time and limited Levine's snap count to forge an NFL resume.

Levine took advantage of his opportunities when he did get on the field, as evidenced by his increasing sack numbers each year.

By the end of his college career, Levine had logged 11.0 sacks, 5.5. of which came in his final season. Also, 11 of his 18.5 tackles for a loss came in his final year.

Looking Ahead

Standing at 6'4" and 234 pounds, Levine certainly fits the profile of a prototypical NFL pass rusher. With the Giants pass rush unit always in search of help, Levine will need to show that he can do more than look the part.

The Giants didn't add a major edge prospect in the draft and instead added draft picks such as OLB Carter Coughlin and undrafted free agent edge rusher Oluwole Betiku, Jr.

With so many questions regarding whether the Giants can generate a pass rush through the scheme, Levine represents a low-risk, high reward type of player who, as a rookie, could potentially serve as a situational pass rusher.

A high motor player, Levine has worked from both a two- and three-point stance, making him a scheme friendly player. He is aggressive and disciplined, and while he doesn't easily get around blockers all the time, he will fight until the whistle.

There might not be room for Levine on the 53-man roster, not if Coughlin, Lorenzo Carter, Kyler Fackrell, and Oshane Ximines all make the team out of training camp. But if Levine can continue building on his production this summer, he should be able to grab one of the spots on the practice squad.