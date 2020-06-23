GiantsCountry
Giants Player Profile | Eli Penny, FB

Patricia Traina

2019 in Review

At Idaho, Eli Penny, showed some potential as a change of pace runner. 

In two seasons, he rushed for 1,748 yards on 385 carries with 22 career touchdowns, including an impressive 1,159-yard campaign (on 246 carries) as a senior in 2015.

As a receiver out of the backfield, Penny recorded 29 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

His 2015 season was his best. That year, he recorded 273 touches from scrimmage, first in the Sun Belt Conference. 

Unfortunately, that production hasn't transferred to the pros, as Penny has morphed into a  jack-of-all-trades type of player, lacking that one notable skill to work off of.

He’s a good but not particularly physical lead blocker, he’s an inside runner with good but not great push, and he’s got enough mobility and good hands to be a positive receiver out of the backfield.

In his two years with the Giants, Penny has made enough positive plays to warrant more playing time; he never got it. He was also a steady contributor on special teams.

Looking Ahead

Penny received just 127 snaps last year on offense, most of those out of the backfield. That was slightly more than what Cowboys fullback Jamize Olawale received (118 snaps).

Despite his limited usage, the Giants went ahead and signed him to a two-year contract this off-season.

With Saquon Barkley, who by the way had to get used to working with a fullback when he arrived in the NFL, expected to get the majority of the touches, Penny probably won't get on the field much in the coming season.

However, he does have some value in pass protection and as an occasional receiving target out of the backfield, particularly on early downs should the Giants want to change things up.

Penny has some attributes that make him intriguing for an occasional touch. He offers good size and vision and plays with power and speed in his game.

Penny's true value, though, is on special teams. He's been a core participant and has performed well in that role despite only having two total tackles last season.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HoogieCoogieMan
HoogieCoogieMan

Always felt that a FB and the use of two HB's on occasion, should get a few touches a game to keep the defense honest and also to keep the D from keying on the one running back. One key to winning is keeping the D off balance.

