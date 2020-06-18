GiantsCountry
Giants Player Profile | Kyle Markway, TE

Jackson Thompson

2019 Rewind

Tight end Kyle Markway entered his senior season for South Carolina in 2019 with just six career receptions. Three of those catches came four years earlier in Markway's freshman season in 2015.

After appearing in all 12 games as a freshman — predominantly on special teams — Markway suffered season-ending injuries each of the next two seasons as he wouldn't catch a single pass.

In 2018, Markway saw another limited role in his first full season since 2018, but only totaled another three catches that season as he once again found most of his playing time on special teams.

As a fifth-year senior in 2019, Markway emerged as the team's starting tight end and a key contributor. He ranked third on the team with 31 receptions for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns while starting all 12 games.

Markway's contributions coincided with his ability to keep up his streak of landing on the SEC’s academic honor roll each of his five years at South Carolina.

He would also earn the team's 2019 Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete award for his demeanor on and off the field.

Looking Ahead

Markway's character and academic consistency make him a fit for the type of locker room new Giants head coach Joe Judge is believed to desire. And if Markway is truly over his injury issues, he does have some qualities that could appeal to Judge.

From an athletic perspective, Markway's productivity on special teams should hold some value to Judge, as Markway tries to pursue a roster spot.

Markway's best trait as a player is his blocking, which is what he spent most of his time doing in college, whether on offense or special teams. Markway is just an average athlete but possesses a willingness to do a lot of the dirty work that isn't necessarily noticed by fans.

Markway brings a physical style to the tight end position with a set of powerful hands and the prototypical NFL size for a tight end at 6 foot 4 and 250 pounds. His best role as a rookie would be that of a complementary blocker.

The Giants' tight end core is comprised of Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo, and Garrett Dickerson, so there is likely no path for Markway to seeing any playing time on offense.

However, Markway demonstrated patience and willingness to work his way up a depth chart in his long and often adverse career in college. 

He is at harsh odds to make the roster as a rookie, but even getting a chance on the practice squad could spell a potential future for him with the Giants. 

