Giants Player Profile | Malcolm Elmore, DB

2019 Season Rewind

Malcolm Elmore finished his final season at Central Methodist with 58 tackles and a team-high four interceptions to bring his career total to 133 tackles and eight interceptions in four years.

As he played in the Heart of America Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, Elmore's feats didn't come on the biggest of college football stages, a separate entity outside the conventional NCAA ranks.

Even then, Elmore's talent didn't go unnoticed by NFL scouts, as 28 NFL teams reached out to the defensive back during his senior year.

Elmore was a longshot to get drafted as such a small-school product. Still, NFL teams were interested in giving the Missouri native a chance at the professional level and lined up to acquire his services for the post-draft free agency signing period.

Even when Elmore was presented with the possibility of an NFL future, he remained focused on finishing his senior year at Central Methodist as a key defensive back and team leader.

Looking Ahead

Elmore will be a longshot to make the 53-man roster as a lesser-known product, but he will have his chance with a team that has had noteworthy success with former NAIA players in the recent past.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas made a Pro Bowl in 2018, four years after winning an NAIA national championship at Southern Oregon. Former Giants defensive tackle and William Penn (Iowa) alum Damon Harrison was named First-Team All-Pro with New York in 2016.

Elmore is joining a crowded defensive back competition, as the Giants added three draft picks and three undrafted free agents, including Elmore, to their secondary. The moves brought the total number of defensive backs on the roster up to 13, making for some stiff competition.

Does Elmore have the intangibles to stand out in that group? It's hard to say considering the Giants haven't seen any of their new defensive backs (or players for that matter) on the practice turf yet as the offseason program has been virtual to this point.

Still, with training camp on the horizon, Elmore will soon get his chance to prove that he can translate his small-school success at the professional level.